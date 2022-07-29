Three local women’s sweet treat entries hit the spot Tuesday at the South Mountain Fair.
Their mothers’ support throughout the competition was the true icing on the cake, or the crust to the pie for one of them.
With passions for baking, Rebekah Heflin, Julia Gruppo, and Erica Sanchez were excited to take home ribbons from various categories at the South Mountain Fair, which runs through Saturday outside of Arendtsville.
Heflin, a 19-year-old Gettysburg resident, took first place in the Homemade Chocolate Cake Contest for her chocolate cake decorated with vibrant yellow sunflowers in a brown textured wicker basket.
“I am very blessed and very thankful for the honor,” Heflin said, noting she grew up baking with her mother, Dawn.
At just 5 years old, Heflin recalled adding ingredients while sitting on the counter as her mother was baking.
Gruppo, 19, won overall Best of Show for Home Products, the Anna M. Allison Award for her lemon cake with vanilla lemon buttercream icing that was decorated with wildflowers. The flowers included wild, ribbon, and primroses, daisies, tulips, and an aster.
“I was very shocked and very honored to win,” said Gruppo, a Gettysburg resident who attends Gettysburg College. “I was not expecting it.”
Gruppo’s mother, Sandy Schwartz, was “very supportive” and shared the kitchen to complete entries for the South Mountain Fair.
“It was a nice tradition to do with her,” Gruppo said.
Sanchez, a 20-year-old Cashtown resident, won first place in the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest, which included Honeycrisp and Granny Smith apples from a local fruit stand and a creatively designed crust with braided dough and flowers.
“I really tried making it original,” Sanchez said of her creation, adding that she started baking within the past year and tried implementing what her mother, Michelle, has taught her.
It is still early in the season for apples, so Sanchez had to stop at multiple fruit stands to find them for her pie, she said.
All the creations ranged from six hours to four days to complete.
The apple pie took about six hours to complete, which incorporated an hour for each task from allowing the dough to chill to assembly, said Sanchez.
Heflin said her cake took about two days to finish with two to three hours spent on the chocolate cake portion and about five hours on decorating the following day.
Her family members served as the taste testers, which made the experience memorable for her, Heflin said.
Gruppo’s cake took four days to complete, which was done in different phases.
“I used a crusting buttercream that helped the flowers keep their shape,” Gruppo said. “Cornstarch also helped combat the humidity.”
Exhibits, including the baked goods, were accepted Sunday and Monday prior to judging on Tuesday.
Heflin and Sanchez will go on to compete at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, according to Ginny Martin, co-chairperson of the home products division at the South Mountain Fair.
“I just think it is going to be super exciting to have my cake with others from all across the state,” Heflin said.
Heflin said she previously won the PA Preferred Junior Baking Contest at the South Mountain Fair and took brownies to the Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Sanchez has never competed in the state’s farm show.
“I am a little nervous because I am going against people who have been doing this for 30 years, but it is going to be fun,” Sanchez said. “It makes me feel proud that I am at the level of being good enough to go up against other people who have been doing it for so long.”
At the South Mountain Fair, Gruppo also won first place in miscellaneous cookies with her white chocolate macadamia nut cookies and second place in the chocolate cupcake category for her chocolate cupcakes with vanilla buttercream and chocolate ganache, she said.
After judging, a small portion of the products were placed on display, while most of the baked items were auctioned off Tuesday night.
Proceeds were split in half between the South Mountain Fair and a local charity. The local charity selected this year was the Agape House, a family shelter in Gettysburg, Martin said.
The fair opened Tuesday at the South Mountain Fairgrounds, 615 Narrows Road. Hours of operation are 4 to 10 p.m. daily through Friday, and 1-10 p.m. Saturday.
Admission is $7 with unlimited carnival rides included. Children under 36 inches tall ride for free.
A wide-ranging fair schedule includes judging in a broad spectrum of categories, from livestock to chainsaw carving, as well as free live performances. Information is available at www.southmountainfair.com.
