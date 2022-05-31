As he scanned the audience of 125-plus spectators Saturday afternoon at the Wenksville Cemetery, retired U.S. Army Col. Neal J. Delisanti applauded the participation of numerous children during the community’s annual Memorial Day observance.
Delisanti, the program’s keynote speaker and former Cumberland County director of veterans affairs, said it is incumbent upon the next generation of Americans to uphold the freedoms that have been defended by our nation’s heroes.
The Wenksville Cemetery, located adjacent to a pair of churches in the foothills of Bear Mountain, is the final resting place for approximately nine dozen veterans, spanning seven conflicts from the War of 1812 through the Vietnam War.
“I believe you, who are present today, cherish the freedom and liberty that we enjoy in America, and I also believe you know full well that our freedom and liberty, although given to us by the Almighty, does not come free,” Delisanti said.
“They are bought by each generation with their service, sacrifice and blood,” said Delisanti. “Unfortunately, this has been done from the birth of our nation and if we are to continue to live as free people, I believe it will be necessary for Americans to continue to step forward to serve in the military in the years ahead.”
The names of 110 deceased veterans were read aloud, as youth and adults placed flowers at their gravesites, and a church bell sounded.
Dignitaries included Adams County Veterans Affairs Director Stan Clark, who placed a ceremonial vase of flowers at the cemetery flagpole in remembrance of soldiers who did not make it home, followed by a salute. Clark also presented a vase of red, white and blue flowers to all veterans in attendance, as well as active personnel and spouses representing the deceased.
“The more than 100 veterans who are buried here represent a long line of military service, dedication and sacrifice,” said Delisanti. “Today’s service is a fitting tribute to those who are recognized by these grave markers. Some gave their last full measure of devotion, while others answered the nation’s call to service, and did so honorably.”
Biglerville American Legion Post 262 Commander Daryl Rinehart asked everyone in attendance to “remember fallen heroes and their reverent deeds.” He was joined by Post 262 Chaplain Dennis Weaver.
“From the founding of our country, we often hear, all gave some, some gave all,” said Rinehart. “Let us all pledge a sense of renewed patriotism on this Memorial Day.”
During his keynote remarks, Delisanti recounted the background of Memorial Day, and referenced 26 different American cemeteries located in foreign countries.
Delisanti completed nearly 30 years of active military service in a variety of command and staff positions, while commanding three batteries, a battalion and a brigade, He served 13 years overseas in Okinawa, Japan; the Republic of Vietnam; and the Federal Republic of Germany.
“Military service is a difficult, dangerous and demanding life, not only for the service members but for their families as well,” said Delisanti. “Those who pursue it know clearly the risks. Soldiers more than others are the last to want war, yet they serve willingly and with purpose. That purpose is to secure our God-given rights of freedom and liberty.”
Local students Elsye Meade and Lucy Ratkowski participated in the ceremony, with Meade reading “In Flanders Field” and Ratkowski reciting the Gettysburg Address. Additionally, area pupil Nataly Sierra-Manzo was recognized as the winner of the yearly pin contest.
“It is important that our follow-on generations observe what we do at these ceremonies and services, and understand why we honor those who have gone before us,” said Delisanti. “I believe that we have a responsibility to pass onto them what is great about our nation so that they never take for granted what we so readily experience and enjoy. I commend those of you here today and especially those who have brought young folks with you today.”
Patriotic music was performed by the popular Apple Core Band.
Program co-host Carol Rex helped preside over the ceremony, Wenksville United Methodist Church Pastor Melissa Madara offered the invocation and the benediction, and Vicar Mike Faust led the Pledge of Allegiance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.