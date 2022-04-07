A Gettysburg charter school executive urged district board members during Monday’s board meeting to use “facts and data” when making public statements.
Christine Miller, executive director of Vida Charter School, said a newspaper article “unfortunately contributed to the spread of false information about charter school funding and accountability.” Miller said she was only speaking on behalf of Vida and no other charter school. Vida Charter School, located in Gettysburg Borough, offers instruction in English and Spanish for children up to sixth grade.
Last month, the Gettysburg Area School Board unanimously approved a resolution requesting the Pennsylvania General Assembly “meaningfully revise the existing flawed charter school funding systems for regular and special education to ensure that school districts and taxpayers are no longer overpaying these schools or reimbursing for costs the charter schools do not incur.”
Miller told the board statements made by Vice President Al Moyer such as “when you take a look at the CEOs salary, which is the equivalent of the superintendent of the school, it makes Dr. (Superintendent Jason) Perrin’s salary look minuscule” and concerns about advertising costs do not apply to Vida.
“When you make broad statements about charter schools in general with claims that relate to costs, salaries, accountability for student attendance, behavior and academics, you are speaking to a public who will assume that those broad statements must also apply to Vida,” Miller said.
“GASD and Vida are interdependent and very connected.,” Miller claimed.
About 100 Vida students live in Gettysburg Area School District and will attend the district’s secondary schools since Vida ends at sixth grade.
“Vida is providing an incredibly rich and rigorous program in two languages and capitalizing on the strengths and diversity our students bring,” she said.
Diana Olvera, parent of a Vida Charter School student, told the board Vida has benefitted her child since many in her family speak English and Spanish.
“She’s been more confident at speaking Spanish at home,” Olvera said. “I think it is a good skill to have and I am glad she is learning two languages while she is in school.”
At the end of the meeting, Moyer apologized for not clarifying last month that Vida Charter School is “an exception to the vast majority of charter schools that are grossly overcharging us.”
He credited Vida for providing students a way to receive dual-immersion instruction since the district is unable to do so.
“That is the intent and spirit behind charter schools. Vida Charter School meets that intent, in my opinion,” he said.
