It will be sweet dreams for a plethora of pets when they are tucked into soft new beds at no charge to the humans in their lives, all thanks to the efforts of the Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ACSPCA).
Through the generosity of Bark and the Greater Good Charities, 3,000 pet beds will be given away free of charge Sunday to Adams County residents at the Gettysburg Times parking lot, said Abigail Avery, ACSPCA director and humane officer.
“It was a grant from the Great Good Charities” that makes the event possible, Avery said, noting the organization helps out occasionally making donations to help the local nonprofit. The beds were donated by Bark, which operates the Bark Box program, and distributed through Greater Good Charities, she said.
A tractor-trailer brought 56 skids of pet beds to the local shelter earlier in the week, where volunteers were standing by ready to unload and prepare for the Sunday give-away.
The tractor-trailer was to be off-loaded by the volunteers, with the boxes of pet beds secured in a rental truck which will be driven to the Times Sunday morning.
Volunteers will be lined up to distribute the beds.
“It is one bed per car, and we’re asking it be residents of Adams County,” said Avery.
Each recipient will be asked to “sign” for a bed so the ACSPCA can show the pet beds were given out to local folks and not sold.
“We can’t sell them or make a profit, although some will be given away with animals that are adopted,” Avery said.
During the past two years there have been few opportunities for outreach because of COVID, she said.
“This is a way to give back,” said Avery.
Beds will be available in sizes small to extra-large, and volunteers will attempt to provide recipients with their preferred sizes, but it can’t be guaranteed.
It will be a strict one bed per car policy so people can’t pull in and load up a vehicle to ultimately sell the beds on line, she said. Avery noted this is a typical problem at give-away events, even when pet food is being provided.
There will be additional treats for the pets.
“All of the beds comes with a toy and a paper crown to put on your pet,” Avery said.
The pet beds will be distributed Sunday, April 10, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Gettysburg Times, 1570 Fairfield Road, Gettysburg, one bed per car while the supply lasts, she said.
