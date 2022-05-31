John Breighner Jr. was proud of his service to his country, his family said Monday.
During the York Springs Memorial Day Service Monday, Breighner’s wife, Kim, placed a white rose at a cross bearing his name in honor of his service in the United States Air Force. As she paused at the site, her family placed their hands on her shoulder, comforting her.
Emotions ran high as this was their first Memorial Day without the patriarch of their family.
“Every day has a new meaning,” Kim said.
Breighner, who passed away in December, was especially proud when he served in the presidential honor guard, Kim said.
“He was a pallbearer for Dwight Eisenhower’s funeral,” Kim said. “He rode the train with Mamie Eisenhower and guarded the casket.”
After graduating from Bermudian Springs High School in 1967, Breighner served four years in the U.S. Air Force and most recently retired from the Mechanicsburg Naval Depot, where he worked for more than 30 years.
Breighner was one of seven veterans who passed away who were honored at the ceremony. Others included: Michael Aiello of the U.S. Navy Reserve; Clyde Funt, Pennsylvania National Guard; Donald Harbold, U.S. Army; Donald Hayes, U.S. Army; John Kocher, U.S. Navy; and Clyde Waltemyer Jr., U.S. Navy.
The York Springs Memorial Day Service, sponsored by the York Springs Lions Club, centered on World War II veterans who later became U.S. presidents, including John F. Kennedy, Lyndon B. Johnson, Richard M. Nixon, Gerald R. Ford, Ronald Reagan, George H. Bush, and Dwight D. Eisenhower.
Last winter was the 75th year since the end of World War II, according to speaker Tom Hart Jr., who said 66 heroes from World War II are interred in the York Springs area.
Some 100 people in attendance at York Springs Lions Park learned more about the former presidents’ childhoods and involvement in World War II before they took office.
“The men came from different political parties, served in different military forces, and came from varied backgrounds ranging from extreme poverty to the lap of luxury,” moderator Brian Davis said. “Despite their differences, they had things in common such as a deep love for their country, and a love of sports.”
During the service, Davis introduced Bermudian Springs Eagle Singer Ryan Durbin as the speaker for George H. Bush and gave a brief explanation about Durbin’s age.
“He may be young, but George Bush enlisted in the Navy the same day he turned 18,” Davis said.
Durbin, portraying Bush, recalled Sept. 2, 1944, when Bush, serving as a torpedo bomber pilot during World War II, was attacked by the Japanese and was forced to bail out of the plane over the ocean.
“After floating for hours surrounded by hungry-looking sharks, I was thrilled to see an American submarine come into view,” Durbin said. “For them, it was like finding a needle in a haystack, but they found me. They pulled me out of the raft and began dressing my wounds. That is when I found out I was the only member of the crew to survive.”
Durbin said Bush was later discharged from the U.S. Navy in 1945 at the rank of lieutenant.
Other speakers included: Greg Harbold as John F. Kennedy; Stephanie Roelker as Julie Nixon; Yolanda Howe as Betty Ford; Bonnie Sowers as Ida Eisenhower; and Leonard Lobaugh as Omar Bradley. The Adams County Allied Veterans Honor Guard posted the colors, and the Bermudian Springs Eagle Singers sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Adams County Commissioner Vice Chair Jim Martin said after the service that it is important to attend these events, remembering those who served and came from rural communities like York Springs.
“I try to come to as many as I can to honor and pay respects to those who have given up their lives,” Martin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.