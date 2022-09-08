Auditors recently uncovered a discrepancy of approximately $7,000 in funds missing from a district account at Bermudian Springs School District (BSSD), according to district Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss.
“We were made aware of a discrepancy in a district fund account through our auditors, who conduct a yearly audit of our accounts,” Hotchkiss said Wednesday. “As a result, we conducted an investigation. It is still an ongoing and active investigation with Pennsylvania State Police.”
Since it is “an active investigation,” Hotchkiss could not reveal any details regarding potential suspects.
The missing $7,000 “is what we know right now in the investigation,” but it “won’t impact the district with funding,” Hotchkiss said.
Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) issued a release Wednesday, indicating there was a theft disposition of funds at Bermudian, located along Carlisle Pike in Huntington Township.
“In the commission of this crime, the suspect stole funds,” police said.
PSP was notified of the discrepancy on Aug. 29, Hotchkiss said.
This is the second police investigation within the Bermudian Springs School District this year, both currently active.
Police are still investigating damages of about $15,000 to the former Bermudian Springs Middle School, officials said.
On June 27, PSP was dispatched to the vacant building after someone destroyed “almost every piece of glass in the building” and pulled “all the wiring out of the ceiling for the intercom system,” according to an Adams County Crime Stoppers’ Facebook post.
“We want to hold the people accountable to the fullest extent possible,” Hotchkiss previously said. “It is not OK to do those things, whether it is an old building or new building. It is not acceptable.”
Police have “really good evidence and are continuing that investigation,” he said.
The BSSD Board recently approved demolishing the old middle school and building a new field house, at an estimated cost of about $4 million.
The demolition of the old middle school is expected to begin soon, and will take approximately two to three months, according to Hotchkiss.
The total actual cost of damage from the vandalism is still being determined, but the damage will not impact the demolition cost, he said.
Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.
