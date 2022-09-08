Auditors recently uncovered a discrepancy of approximately $7,000 in funds missing from a district account at Bermudian Springs School District (BSSD), according to district Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss.

“We were made aware of a discrepancy in a district fund account through our auditors, who conduct a yearly audit of our accounts,” Hotchkiss said Wednesday. “As a result, we conducted an investigation. It is still an ongoing and active investigation with Pennsylvania State Police.”

