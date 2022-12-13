A deer jumped through a window Monday morning at the Blue and Gray Bar and Grill on Gettysburg’s Lincoln Square.
“If the deer wanted a Yuengling that bad, it could have just asked,” said owner Keith Petters, referring to a brand of beer.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A deer jumped through a window Monday morning at the Blue and Gray Bar and Grill on Gettysburg’s Lincoln Square.
“If the deer wanted a Yuengling that bad, it could have just asked,” said owner Keith Petters, referring to a brand of beer.
The deer crashed into the business at 2 Baltimore St. shortly before 8:45 a.m., he said. A security camera showed it seeming to struggle on its feet as it moved from the bar area toward the front door, where it lay down, Petters said. Damage was limited to the window.
“We got lucky,” Petters said.
After shattered glass was cleared away and the window was boarded up and insulated, the business was able to open at its normal time of 11 a.m., Petters said
The window was in the same area along Baltimore Street where a car hit the building in July 2021, he said.
The antlerless animal wasn’t “huge,” but “I wouldn’t say it was Bambi,” said Petters, who estimated it may have weighed 100 to 150 pounds.
Gettysburg Borough Police responded quickly and were joined by National Park Service personnel and a Pennsylvania Game Commission warden, he said.
Eventually, the animal was “hog-tied” and handed over to borough public works personnel, who bundled it into the back of a truck and planned to release it along Pa. Route 116, Petters said.
The authorities’ response was “fantastic,” he said.
The deer startled the employee or two who were in the building, Petters said.
When the deer jumped in, “they jumped,” he said.
“It wasn’t the way they anticipated starting their work week,” Petters said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.