Bermudian Springs High School students racked up an impressive tally of awards in the 2022 Central Pennsylvania Scholastic Art and Writing competition.
While the school’s students brought home 23 total awards, six Bermudian seniors, Kobe Althoff, Davina Cunningham, Hannah Fletcher, Steven Gautsch, Emma Heinemann and Jess Smithson, earned top honors with regional Gold Key awards.
The top-notch regional awards competed in categories from short story to personal essay, photography, novel writing and poetry. All Gold Key entries are considered for national awards.
Capturing a national Silver Key, the second-highest possible award, was Hannah Fletcher for her poem, “Only A Matter of Time.”
Fletcher’s compelling poem traces an individual’s journey through grief at the successive loss of mother, father, and a child. Finally, the person meets their own death, conceding, “It’s time. For once, I was ready.”
“I have no idea what prompted it,” Fletcher said.
But when the inspiration came, she wrote the free verse entry in about 20 minutes.
When Fletcher showed the poem to Bermudian art teacher Kimberly Robinson, her mentor responded immediately, “That’s going to be a winner.”
Together with the other Gold Key awardees, Fletcher participated in the national event, conducted this year by Zoom videoconferencing.
She said all the participants were a bit disappointed since the event usually includes an overnight gathering in New York City.
Fletcher paid tribute to Robinson and English teacher Martha Sload, who encourage many students to enter the contest each year.
Fletcher and her peers earn college credit through HACC for an advanced English course, out of which some of the art and writing entries are generated.
Encouragement also comes from her home life, where wordsmithing runs in the family. Fletcher’s mother, Holly, was a longtime reporter and assistant editor for the Gettysburg Times.
Looking to the future, Fletcher will enter Elizabethtown College in the fall, where she plans to major in piano and music therapy.
She explained her awareness of music therapy arose as she observed its impact on a family member recovering from a stroke.
Shadowing a school therapist who incorporates music in working with troubled students helped confirm Fletcher’s sense of vocation, as does her ongoing part-time work at the Brethren Home retirement community.
“I can help people by doing something I love,” she said.
Described by the national Scholastic and Art website as “the nation’s longest-running, most prestigious recognition program for creative teens” (www.artandwriting.org), the organization has recognized budding artists and writers since 1923.
