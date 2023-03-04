Blaze damages home

A drone photograph shows a home damaged by fire Friday outside of Hanover. No injuries were reported as the result of the 10:20 a.m. blaze in West Manheim Township. Adams County units were dispatched along with companies from York County and from Carroll County, Md. (Photo Courtesy of Charlie Marley)

Fire rendered a home uninhabitable Friday morning about just south of Hanover.

An engraving machine in an attached garage sparked the blaze about 10:20 a.m. at 36 St. Rene Lane, West Manheim Township, York County, said Pleasant Hill Fire Chief Ted Clousher.

 

