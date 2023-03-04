Fire rendered a home uninhabitable Friday morning about just south of Hanover.
An engraving machine in an attached garage sparked the blaze about 10:20 a.m. at 36 St. Rene Lane, West Manheim Township, York County, said Pleasant Hill Fire Chief Ted Clousher.
No injuries resulted from the fire that spread into a pair of rooms above the garage, but a husband and wife were displaced from the two-story house, he said.
A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal determined the fire’s source to be one of two engraving machines in the garage, Clousher said.
After engraving plywood, the man went into the house and discovered the fire after smelling an odor, Clousher said.
Arriving emergency personnel saw “heavy fire coming out of the garage,” he said.
Firefighters needed about 30 minutes to bring the blaze under initial control, but remained on the scene for about four hours as they worked to make sure the fire was completely extinguished, Clousher said.
The home’s construction, with varying roof levels, created “void spaces,” and “once the fire gets in there, you have to chase it,” he said.
Approximately eight fire departments were present from York and Adams counties in Pennsylvania as well as Carroll County, Md., Clousher said.
About 50 firefighters and a dozen fire engines were present, he estimated.
United Hook and Ladder from Adams County responded, according to its Facebook page. Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services was dispatched, according to the Adams County Fire Blotter Facebook page.
A cat made it out of the house safely, Clousher said.
Water was supplied from a hydrant, and the neighboring houses were “a safe distance away,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.