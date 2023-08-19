Kindergartners became part of the Colonial family before even setting foot in Conewago Valley elementary schools.
Conewago Township Elementary (CTE) and New Oxford Elementary (NOE) kindergarten teachers and administrators welcomed about 200 students and their families to the district during home visits early this month.
“It has become a tradition here,” said NOE Principal Christopher Cobb. “I think our colonial community loves it.”
The elementary schools started these unique visits in 2019-20, skipping one year due to the pandemic.
“It’s a great way to build those connections with the families,” CTE Principal Autumn Zaminski said. “It is nerve-wracking to send your kids to kindergarten. There were a lot of moms with tears in their eyes.”
Students and their families went all out for the visits, from creating colorful chalk messages to demonstrating a cartwheel routine. They also shared baked goods and trinkets.
“Kids are running down the driveway to give you hugs,” said Michele Colvin, NOE kindergarten teacher.
The best part of the visits for Jenna Stiner, NOE dean of students, was seeing students’ enthusiasm and smiles.
There were some students who did not want them to leave, said Cobb.
The yearly tradition has become an important one for all involved.
“It is that personal touch,” said Kim Corcoran, CTE kindergarten teacher. “We want to make that first connection as positive and warm and inviting as it can be.”
Students will attend school for a long time, so teachers want them to be eager to set foot in the classroom and excited about learning, Colvin said.
The visits also give educators insight into a students’ home lives and backgrounds.
“It is an eye-opening experience,” Zaminski said.
The encounter is just as important for parents, according to Darrell Crabbs, CTE dean of students.
Meeting with the families one-on-one allows the district to build stronger connections with the opportunity to have conversations that can be difficult, Zaminski said.
“For the families to have that support, it means a lot to them,” said Zaminski.
Most of the visits included the building principal, dean of students, and kindergarten teacher.
During the visit, teachers and administrators presented the student with a T-shirt to show their Colonial pride.
“It is the best day for everyone,” Colvin said.
Tt is a great way to build relationships among staff, as well, Corcoran said.
Teachers and staff volunteer their time to be part of this effort, according to Crabbs.
The experience marks more than the students’ start of kindergarten, it is the beginning of their educational journeys at Conewago Valley School District, officials said.
Conewago Valley School District opens its doors for the start of the 2023-24 school year on Tuesday.
