A vehicle burned Sunday at Hull Drive and Shealer Road in Straban Township.
There were no apparent injuries, but the driver was transported to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital for evaluation, according to the Gettysburg Fire Department.
The fire department, Pennsylvania State Police and Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services were dispatched at 5:05 p.m., according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
The emergency call was complete at 5:45 p.m., according to ACDES.
Hull Drive runs northeast from the Walmart parking lot to connect with Shealer a short distance northwest of York Road (U.S. Route 30).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.