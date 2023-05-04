Biglerville High School’s new greenhouse is “a gateway to learning and progress,” Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding said Tuesday during a dedication ceremony.
The new facility “does justice” to Upper Adams’ strong agricultural community and will help keep that tradition strong, Redding said as an audience of about 75 looked on.
The greenhouse represents a “convergence” of science, sustainability, vision, perseverance, and education suited to the “evolving definition of agriculture,” he said.
“I like our chances” of maintaining a strong agricultural sector in Pennsylvania, which has more farmers under age 35 and more preserved farmland than any other state, Redding said.
The small proportion of the population engaged in the “most honorable” profession of agriculture should be “celebrated,” he said.
“Agriculture is the foundation of a civil society” because the few who feed everyone provide the freedom needed for all other pursuits, Redding said.
Redding, himself an Adams County farmer, said his family has attended Upper Adams, and he is grateful for “the warmth they felt in this school.”
Creation of the new facility is especially gratifying because replacement of the former greenhouse was a “permanent agenda item” for many years, Upper Adams School District Superintendent Wesley Doll said.
The new facility will provide “new learning experiences” that will contribute to the vibrancy of Upper Adams’ agricultural community, Doll said.
Redding praised the FFA, saying it was a formative part of his own education. Redding led a round of applause for BHS’s long-time agricultural education teachers Michelle Miller and Scott Howell.
“Unbelievable” fundraising support from the community has totaled $190,000 so far, said Phil Wagner, president of the Canner Fund and mayor of Biglerville. The fund is an independent nonprofit organization that supports the school district.
Wagner read a long list of major donors memorialized on a bronze plaque to be placed at the facility. Each name was met with applause.
The original target was $150,000, but additional generosity has helped create a stellar facility, Wagner said. He credited Redding with helping obtain a $25,000 state grant.
“If this isn’t a state-of-the-art greenhouse,” then “I have no idea what it is,” Wagner said.
Donations in cash and in-kind from many sources are funding the project, in addition to a $30,000 commitment from the Upper Adams School District. The Adams County Community Foundation is managing the funds.
Representatives of Biglerville Garden Club presented FFA members with a $1,000 check to support hydroponics education in connection with the greenhouse.
Work on the project began last year as Miller and Howell worked with students to tear down the old structure.
Wagner praised FFA members who took charge of logistical details of Tuesday’s event, which received only intermittent light rain despite dark skies.
Refreshments were available and shuttles ran between a parking area set aside for the event in the BHS stadium lot to the greenhouse site at the northern end of the school complex.
