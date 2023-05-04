Biglerville High School’s new greenhouse is “a gateway to learning and progress,” Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding said Tuesday during a dedication ceremony.

The new facility “does justice” to Upper Adams’ strong agricultural community and will help keep that tradition strong, Redding said as an audience of about 75 looked on.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.