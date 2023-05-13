Bermudian Springs High School students turned their own stories of battling body dysmorphia and standing up for women’s rights into award-winning art.
Senior Rae Chapman’s paintings focused on her personal struggle with body dysmorphia and other insecurities.
“Seeing it from an artistic standpoint makes me appreciate it more than looking in the mirror,” Chapman said.
Chapman earned a Gold Key and two honorable mentions in painting and one honorable mention in art portfolio in the regional 2023 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards Competition.
The Gold Key-award winning painting was a self-portrait of the torso area with an Ace bandage compressing the chest, according to Chapman.
“I was shocked my most-rushed piece out of the portfolio won gold,” Chapman said. She created the painting in one week to complete her six-piece, cohesive art portfolio on the topic.
One of the paintings that earned an honorable mention included two hands distorting a face by pulling skin at the jawline, Chapman said.
Chapman said she has learned body dysmorphia is more common than people think.
“If you feel certain features of your body are ugly or not up to par with society’s standards, someone will always find beauty in it,” Chapman said.
Other students recognized in the regional 2023 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards Competition included: Katherine Elliot, honorable mention in painting; Rose Guillemette, Silver Key in digital art and two honorable mentions in painting; Greta Haley, Gold Key in editorial cartoon; Amelia Jones, Gold Key and two honorable mentions in poetry; Molly Karom, Gold Key in drawing and illustration; Jordyn Keffer, honorable mention in photography; Sarah Keller, two Gold Keys in photography and a Gold Key in drawing and illustration; Olivia Kuntz, Silver Key in drawing and illustration and an honorable mention in photography; Heyla Martin, Silver Key in drawing and illustration and two Silver Keys in photography; Keira Shaffer, Silver Key in drawing and illustration; and Isaac Talkington, honorable mention in drawing and illustration.
Haley’s editorial cartoon centered on the overturn of Roe V. Wade, showing a news headline about it and a background filled with protestors. It depicted a woman that Haley saw as herself with her arms behind her back and a tie around her mouth with Uncle Sam in the background pulling at her in chains, she said.
“I just wanted to show a different perspective even though I am a very young person and probably won’t get pregnant in the near future,” said Haley, a junior. “It affects me and a lot of women around the country.”
Jones, a freshman, has always enjoyed writing, but was afraid to let others read it. Her submission that earned a Gold Key is about a storm and written using musical terms, she said.
“I decided to write it this way because music is a big part of my life,” Jones said. “It was an experimental way of writing. I thought it was a good submission because it was a different way of expressing myself.”
Two other students also followed musical themes with pieces on instruments: Karom and Kuntz. Karom drew a baritone, while Kuntz focused on a flute.
Kuntz’s piece on her flute had more meaning than meets the eye.
“I no longer play the flute and have shifted more into art,” Kuntz said. “It’s a reflection of past me and future me.”
