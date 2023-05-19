Bermudian Springs Middle School (BSMS) entrepreneurs not only had to come up with innovative ideas, but they also needed to sell them to a panel of judges during a state competition.
Two Berm groups were top 10 finalists for the Dream-Learn-Pitch competition, earning them the chance to compete Monday at the Happy Valley Launchbox, Penn State University, officials said.
Eighth-graders Kennedy Turocy and Ansley Floyd earned third place, receiving the Visionary Vanguard Award and $250 for their app called “ClassFlow.”
The app was designed to assist students with their to-do list, “reach out for help to teachers and peers, and support lowered anxiety in students,” they said.
With their business “The Extend-O-Boot,” fifth-graders Tallulah Wolfe and Ava Stambaugh took home a Compelling Concept Award and $150.
“The Extend-O-Boot” was designed as a more affordable option with ski equipment by creating a size adjustable ski boot, they said.
Like the television show “Shark Tank,” students brainstormed a business idea, uploaded a video pitch, and the top 10 finalists were selected to do a pitch in-person and answer questions from business leaders, according to Sarah Smith, Bermudian gifted support teacher.
“This was the first time I have had any middle school team place,” Smith said, noting the students’ ideas “were phenomenal.”
Turocy and Floyd said a current class management system for school assignments shows whether students are behind with work, even if they are not overdue or late. Floyd pointed out how it puts pressure on her to do those assignments, and they pursued creating an app that would help with the stress.
“It’s something we wanted to fix,” Turocy said. “We made the app to help.”
In talking with another student who was scared to ask a teacher for help, Turocy and Floyd added a component to the app that allows students to send questions anonymously to teachers and their classmates.
Using Canva, the students designed the app and created a logo they wore on shirts during their pitch. Their slogan for “ClassFlow” was “One day at a time,” they said.
With the creation of “The Extend-O-Boot,” Stambaugh and Wolfe have skiing backgrounds and knew of the struggle with finding a ski boot that fits, especially for growing children. Stambaugh is an avid skier, while Wolfe has now gotten into snowboarding.
Their business’s slogan was “You can ski the slopes while loving the number in your bank account. Ski today with Extend-O-Boots,” they repeated in unison.
Ski boots range in cost from $200 to $400 and if someone participates for 10 years, it could add up to at least $2,000, said Wolfe.
“That is expensive for boots,” Wolfe said.
All the students agreed it was nerve-wracking to present their projects in front of business leaders.
“It was very thrilling,” Floyd said. “I didn’t know what they would think of the app. Once we got into the flow of the pitch, I think we weren’t as nervous.”
In the future, the students plan to participate in the competition again, they said.
With more experience under her belt, Stambaugh said she plans to take what she learned into the next competition.
“I learned how to give a pitch,” Stambaugh said. “I also learned things you need to have ready and questions they could ask.”
Dream-Learn-Pitch is a program administered through the nonprofit Brighter Financial Futures, according to the organization’s press release. The program is sponsored by The Hawk Foundation.
“Our mission is to provide K-12 students with economics, personal finance, and entrepreneurship skills that elevate their standard of living, quality of life, and professional success,” the release reads.
