Bermudian Springs Middle School (BSMS) entrepreneurs not only had to come up with innovative ideas, but they also needed to sell them to a panel of judges during a state competition.

Two Berm groups were top 10 finalists for the Dream-Learn-Pitch competition, earning them the chance to compete Monday at the Happy Valley Launchbox, Penn State University, officials said.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.