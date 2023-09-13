The Adams County Prison may see $103,535 in grant funding related to “new COVID-19 detection and mitigation practices.”
Adams County Prison Warden Katy Hileman updated the prison board during its meeting Tuesday on the new grant opportunity that also provides for “enhancement of current practices.”
“I am asking for the prison board’s support of this grant application to support the continuation, enhancement, and implementation of strategies to mitigate COVID-19 at the facility,” Hileman said.
The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime & Delinquency (PCCD) announced the new grant on Aug. 8, according to Hileman.
Hileman said she put together the application and shared it with Prison Board Solicitor Molly Mudd for legal review “due to the compressed application and submission timeline.”
The prison board gave the nod to move forward Tuesday on the grant application, which must be submitted to PCCD by Sept. 19. The grant submission will also come before the Adams County commissioners for approval at their Sept. 20 meeting, county officials said.
“I want to give a shoutout to the warden for getting it done so quickly,” Mudd said.
Hileman said the start date for the project can be retroactive to Aug. 1, 2022, “allowing for reimbursement for COVID-19 related expenses that have already been incurred.”
As a non-competitive grant, the county is eligible for up to $103,535, including $20,350 for the cost of COVID-19 testing at the prison between Aug. 1, 2022 and July 30, according to Hileman.
The remaining $83,166 will go toward “UV technology and upgrades to improve facility-wide disinfection/sanitation and air quality” in the prison, “ongoing COVID-19 testing prior to placement in general population,” and personal protective equipment, Hileman said.
The grant would also cover three electrostatic disinfectant machines and solutions for use by the Adams County Sheriff’s Department in holding cells in the Adams County Courthouse, Adams County Human Services Building, and transport vehicles, according to Hileman.
At the meeting, Hileman offered a reminder that the first Adams County Prison Career Fair and hiring event is set for Sept. 27. The event is for incarcerated individuals who successfully completed CareerLink workforce workshops and/or nearing release from custody, Hileman said.
The prison, located at 45 Major Bell Lane in Straban Township, has a mission “to protect and serve the residents of Adams County and the general public by providing progressive and comprehensive correctional and rehabilitative services,” according to the county website.
Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.
