A Littlestown man is accused of inviting children into his vehicle and allegedly taking them to his home without parental consent.
Joseph Zenittini, 64, was charged with four misdemeanor counts of luring a child into a motor vehicle, according to a magisterial docket.
During summer 2021, Zenittini allegedly began playing basketball with children after school hours at Alloway Creek Elementary School, 162 Newark St., according to an affidavit of probable cause filed Tuesday by Littlestown Borough Police Officer Alexander Columbis.
A woman contacted police after her son claimed an older man “had been showing up to play basketball” and “asked the juveniles to come back to his home” on “more than one occasion,” according to the affidavit.
The woman claimed she saw the man when she picked up her son at the school Oct. 4, after which Littlestown Area School District Security Officer Rob Johnson reviewed security camera footage and patrolled the area, according to the affidavit.
Johnson provided photographs of a green vehicle like that described by the children, which was registered to Zenittini, according to the affidavit.
Interviews with other children yielded similar descriptions of the man, vehicle, and home, as well as claims the man offered them soda and snacks and provided ping pong and other games at his home, according to the affidavit.
Three of the four children interviewed claimed to have been at the man’s home, and their parents said they did not give permission for them to enter the vehicle or visit the home, according to the affidavit.
Zenittini resides on Boyer Street, according to Columbis’s criminal complaint.
Columbis requested a summons be delivered to Zenittini. A preliminary court hearing is scheduled Jan. 11, according to the docket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.