Mount Hope Methodist Church, an active place for Christian ministry since 1891, will be auctioned along with its adjacent community center and several acres of thick woodlands Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. The auction will be on site at 1945 Mt. Hope Road.

The Susquehanna Conference of the United Methodist Church owns the Mount Hope Church building, with a bell that still works, an adjacent community building, and approximately eight acres of mature forest land. The auction includes a small cemetery of 10 burial plots next to the chapel.

John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.