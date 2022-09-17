Mount Hope Methodist Church, an active place for Christian ministry since 1891, will be auctioned along with its adjacent community center and several acres of thick woodlands Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. The auction will be on site at 1945 Mt. Hope Road.
The Susquehanna Conference of the United Methodist Church owns the Mount Hope Church building, with a bell that still works, an adjacent community building, and approximately eight acres of mature forest land. The auction includes a small cemetery of 10 burial plots next to the chapel.
The congregation was most recently part of a three-point ministry, yoked with Orrtanna United Methodist Church and Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, according to Andrea Theison during a walk through of the property.
Barbara Hertz, a member for at least 55 years, said the worshipping group was never large, but gradually dwindled as members died and retired and moved away.
“Younger families seemed not to be moving into the area. Then COVID came and closed us down for a while, and when we finally were able to come back together, it was just a few people,” she said.
The decision was difficult, but a handful of people could not sustain the ministry site, Hertz said.
She fondly remembers the fun of picnics up until the 1960s and the congregation’s repeated assistance for flood victims.
“We supported the Methodist Church’s worldwide efforts, especially to help flood victims after the hurricane Katrina did so much damage,” she said.
The modest chapel, complete with working bell, pews and small altar, offers 850 square feet of space under a vaulted ceiling. The chapel dates to 1893 according to a 100-year anniversary history by Margaret Kessel.
The auction is organized by Michael Roan of Williamsport, Pa., who began performing this service for the Methodist Church’s Susquehanna Conference.
“They were impressed” he said, and so “now I sell all for the conference.” Mount Hope will be his ninth auction of a church facility, he said.
The Rev. Kenneth Aker, who served the congregation for the last five years, said Mount Hope was started as a Brethren congregation.
Mount Hope became Evangelical United Brethren (EUB) in 1948, according to Hertz. It remained in the Brethren tradition until 1968 when EUB and Methodists merged, Aker said.
It has always been a three-point charge as long as Aker’s knowledge runs and was once part of what was called the “Mountain Charge,” a yoking of Mount Hope, Mount Carmel and Mount Calvary on Cashtown Road in Biglerville.
With more than 1,600 square feet, the adjacent building served as Mount Hope School from 1898 until 1943. The school was a one-room affair, but always a public school. An artifact of its engagement in relief work includes a 1920 framed certificate from the Red Cross recognizing the Mount Hope School Auxiliary.
The church purchased the school building in 1949 and remodeled the building, adding a kitchen in 1958, said Hertz.
The celebration marking the congregation’s 100th anniversary was quite special, “and back then we were averaging about 40 in worship,” said Hertz.
“And the closing service in July was also a special time of thanksgiving for all that had happened there,” she said. “A couple of the former ministers came to join us. There was a joy, despite the sadness of it all.”
Those interested in the auction of the property may contact Michael Roan Real Estate by phone at 570-419-0380.
