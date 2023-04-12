Mount Joy Township supervisors voted to let limited work begin on the first phase of the Wade Run residential development.
“We’re getting somewhere” after months of discussion, developer Rick Klein said.
By a 5-0 vote Thursday, supervisors granted conditional preliminary approval of plans for the first 38 of a proposed 99 new single-family residences.
Under an agreement hammered out during the meeting, Klein will eventually be able to obtain up to five building permits at a time provided an application is filed by May 15 for a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation permit for an entrance onto Taneytown Road.
As the permit moves through the state process, Klein is to share all information with the township. The remainder of the 99 cannot go forward without the Taneytown entrance.
Klein said he would not abandon the second phase because developers make their profit only after initial sales cover their investment.
As during past meetings, audience members said they might not have bought their homes if they had known traffic on Bridge View Road would be increased by the addition of 38 new homes.

