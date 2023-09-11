Straban Township supervisors recently voted to release financial security on two construction sites and adopted a pension compensation plan for township non-uniform employees.

During what was otherwise a monthly meeting with few items on the agenda, supervisors voted 3-0 to release the remaining $15,400 for the Gettysburg Montessori Charter School project and reduced the security for Amblebrook Amenity Area by $275,000 to $697,000.

John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.