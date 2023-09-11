Straban Township supervisors recently voted to release financial security on two construction sites and adopted a pension compensation plan for township non-uniform employees.
During what was otherwise a monthly meeting with few items on the agenda, supervisors voted 3-0 to release the remaining $15,400 for the Gettysburg Montessori Charter School project and reduced the security for Amblebrook Amenity Area by $275,000 to $697,000.
Supervisor Chair Tony Sanders made the motion for the pension funds action, the Minimum Municipal Obligation (MMO), for township non-uniform employees, then led the 3-0 vote.
The board granted extensions on three land development projects. The final subdivision for MDC 4LLC at 1115 York Road was extended to Dec. 14.
Granite Hill Solar was granted two extensions to Dec. 15, one minor subdivision at 25 Pond Bank Road and a preliminary/final subdivision plan listed at “various locations.”
Several residents were present but did not offer comment. With no further business before the board, Fred Kammerer motioned to close the meeting, which began at 7 p.m.: “I move we adjourn at 7:05.” Supervisors Sanders and Alan Zepp made it unanimous.
John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.
