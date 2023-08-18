If plans for a Wawa and a Dollar General in Huntington Township come to fruition, a traffic signal might be necessary at the juncture of US Route 15 and state Route 94.
No land development plans have been submitted for the project, although a “scoping meeting” was recently conducted between Huntington officials, developers, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Adams County Planning Office and neighboring municipal leaders.
Developers are eyeing a plot of land adjacent to the U.S. Route 15 ramps along Route 94, just outside of York Springs Borough.
Huntington supervisors said following their Aug. 10 meeting they are eager to learn more about the proposal, with communication being limited thus far.
“They haven’t even started the official process. We haven’t been approached, really,” said Supervisor Vice Chair Jeff King. “The only information we have is what they’ve told our staff.”
According to Huntington Zoning Officer Gus Fridenvalds, the Dollar General would be 10,000 square feet, while the Wawa would equal 6,000 square feet. Gas pumps are envisioned for the convenience store.
During an online scoping meeting July 25, stakeholders agreed that “four lanes should remain” along that area of Route 94, said Fridenvalds. A pair of driveways are proposed for the complex, with one near the interchange and a right-turn exit going south from York Springs. The traffic signal would be placed in the proximity of the entrance and exit ramps.
PennDOT “wants to see a study at that intersection,” but local roadway funds are “tied up with Route 30 and U.S. 15, and the McSherrystown bypass,” said Fridenvalds.
“There isn’t really any money for our intersection,” he said.
Fridenvalds encouraged Huntington leaders to consider a regional planning approach, since the rural municipality currently lacks convenience stores and gas stations, as well as a public water and sewer system, among other infrastructure.
“We don’t even have a traffic light,” said Fridenvalds. “We have our work cut out for us.”
Huntington supervisors intend to update the township’s convenience store ordinance, possibly during the board’s September meeting. A public hearing was initially planned for July, but delays ensued.
Over the past few months, a working group designated by the township crafted a proposed convenience store ordinance, which includes provisions for buffer zones, green space, fuel pumps, automated car washes, lighting and, among other rules, outdoor displays.
The board voted unanimously to proceed with a partnership under the Northern Adams Regional Emergency Management Agency (NAREMA) would allow the municipality to utilize an emergency vehicle.
While costs remain vague, Chair Paul Guise said, “We are not voting to spend money, just to participate.”
King clarified, saying “Next month, we’ll discuss financing.”
As part of the arrangement, the seven participating NAREMA municipalities would share a crisis operations truck, which could serve as a mobile command unit if a disaster occurs in Upper Adams County.
NAREMA members were required to take official action by Sept. 6 whether to participate in the “partnership of the purchase, housing and maintenance” of the emergency operations center vehicle, said Guise.
A speed study was recently completed in the township, focusing on a trio of roads where posted speed limits are 15 miles per hour. The study was conducted on Rolling, Orchard View and Starner Station roads.
According to township Engineer Scott Longstreth, the speed limits could be raised to 25 or 30 miles per hour, pending a recommendation from the Huntington Planning Commission.
Some speed limits in the area have remained 15 or 25 mph for decades, without any adjustments.
Supervisors were unanimous in accepting the resignation of auditor Pamela Riley, and launched the process of finding a replacement.
“We appreciate everything she’s done,” said Guise.
If supervisors are unable to fill the vacancy within a specified period, Solicitor Todd A. King said an appointment would occur via the “vacancy board.”
Vice Chair King described the role of township auditor as a “thankless position,” with Secretary Patricia Davis noting the position pays just $10 an hour, and is maxed out at 100 hours.
Supervisor Mark Leer was absent.
