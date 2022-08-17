The Conewago Township Board of Supervisors gave its attention Monday to the municipality’s parks, police matters, and an apparent steep increase in pension costs for non-uniformed employees.
Police Chief Gary Baumgardner showed supervisors a handful of commendations he will bestow upon several officers for outstanding professional performance.
The officers will be commended for investigation of a homicide, solving an online theft case, and apprehending a “ghost gun” that posed a threat to the citizenry.
A South Carolina victim of the online theft held out slim hope of the crime being solved, Baumgardner said.
But thanks to the diligence of Officers Kyle Freeman and Daniel Grim, the offender was located, and restitution afforded the victim, who emailed to acknowledge the department’s service.
Only Officer Freeman was present at the meeting to receive his commendation in front of the supervisors.
“It’s the kind of police work we’re very proud of,” Baumgardner said of the officers’ performance.
The chief also showed supervisors 10-year service certificates that will be presented to officers reaching that career milestone. He noted the cumulative service of officers in the department exceeds 125 years of police experience.
Surprising Baumgardner, who said he expected action at a later meeting, the supervisors amended the agenda and unanimously approved creating a corporal’s position in the department.
It is expected an existing officer will be promoted to that status. The overall force will not be increased.
Cheetah Park
Recreation-related agenda items in recent months have centered on the Plum Creek facility created on the site of the former Hanover Airport.
At Monday’s meeting, the supervisors focused more on the township’s smaller five-acre Cheetah Park.
Improvements are under way at the small park, including replacing dugout roofs and installing new tennis court nets, according to Maintenance Supervisor Scott Small.
He said he hopes the badly deteriorated court can be resurfaced, and he will include an estimated cost in the 2023 budget request.
The supervisors received a communication from the Brushtown Athletic Association expressing concern about an abandoned property adjacent to the park.
The property’s condition, the letter alleged, could constitute a safety hazard for park users who might stray onto it.
Township Manager and Code Enforcement Officer David Arndt said the township has pursued code enforcement, but the property in question may go to a sheriff’s sale and nothing more can be done at this time.
Pension resolution
A proposed resolution to authorize pension payments for non-uniformed township employees was tabled by a unanimous vote.
Board Chair Charlotte Shaffer and Arndt questioned figures that showed an increase of almost $200,000 in annual employee compensation, the basis for pension contributions.
Wondering if the figures submitted included a typographical error, the supervisors agreed the best course was to table Resolution 2022-H until the next meeting.
Comp plan
Revision of the township’s comprehensive plan has been in the works for more than a year, but final approval is still pending.
Shaffer confirmed the supervisors’ delay in taking action results from a recommendation by the township’s planning commission.
In view of pending proposed zoning changes, it makes sense to defer final approval, she said.
Otherwise, it might be necessary to alter the comprehensive plan right after its adoption, said Shaffer.
“We hope to have it approved by the end of the year,” she said.
In other business:
• During public comments Robert Miller said another township resident asked him to urge supervisors’ meetings be telecast on the local cable outlet. Shaffer said costs could be considerable, but the possibility might be explored.
• The township’s solicitor, Lee Stinnett, announced an executive session was held prior to the meeting to discuss a human relations complaint, which he said is being investigated.
The supervisors’ next regular meeting is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 19, preceded by a public workshop at 5:30 p.m.
