Wyatt Shorb from Fairfield will be awarded the FFA American Degree in Indianapolis, Indiana this week during the 2021 National FFA Convention. Shorb is a member of the Mason Dixon FFA Chapter. He enrolled in FFA during his freshman year in high school. His SAE projects have included many market hogs that he has shown and sold at the South Mountain Fair in Arendtsville during the Adams County Junior Livestock Show and Sale.
Shorb’s longest running and most intense SAE project has been the restoration of a 1961 Allis Chalmers D19 tractor that was given to him by family friend Bobby Zeigler. He now uses the tractor for hay wagon rides with the South Mountain Antique Engine Association at the South Mountain Fair, Fields of Adventures in Aspers and Shower’s Christmas Tree Farm. He also exhibits the tractor at local antique tractor shows and pulls. Shorb also volunteers his time and tractor to provide the wagon rides for Camp Eder’s Fall Fest in Fairfield.
