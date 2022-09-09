To avoid classroom disruptions, Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Board President Kenneth Hassinger suggested any potential contract for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) renovations at James Gettys and Lincoln elementary schools would put the contractor’s “feet to the fire” with a firm deadline of completing the work during the summer.
There was no vote on the HVAC renovation projects at Tuesday’s meeting, but it was discussed at length among board members and listed on the agenda as an informational item.
Hassinger’s concern for the $34 million project stems from the high school HVAC project that followed a similar timeline but work continued into the start of the school year.
There would be “a direct impact on the classroom,” especially on elementary students, if the project went into the school year, according to Hassinger, who noted this type of impact differs from “a very transient and lucid high school student.”
If the school board moves forward with the project, whether this year or in the future, Hassinger said there needs to be “some incentive” for the contractor to complete the project by a deadline.
Contractors could work Saturdays or six days a week to ensure the work is completed by the timeline, which is estimated to be done by Aug. 15, said Hassinger.
“And I think we could dictate that,” Hassinger said. “We could certainly write something in there like that.”
Josh Reynolds, GASD director of facilities and safety coordinator, agreed with Hassinger.
“The project at some point will go forward,” Hassinger said. “I think the board or at least this district needs to take that into account and put their feet to the fire.”
Prior to the school year, Hassinger said board members were told there would be “minimal disruption” in some segregated areas of the high school building.
The high school project also includes a sprinkler system nitrogen purge, new toilet partitions, and repairs to the library steps.
Hassinger asked for an update on where the district is with the high school renovation project, estimated to cost $17.9 million, primarily driven by a $16.5 million HVAC overhaul. He also asked, “when can we put that to rest?”
Since installing the HVAC system in two-and-a-half months, Reynolds said they have encountered “some growing pains” with “some hot rooms” and “some humid rooms,” which is mainly caused by the building automation system having “some glitches.”
“We have the majority of those resolved at this point, but we are still actively working on what I would probably say are five or so issues, HVAC-related,” Reynolds said.
During the public comment period, Highland Township resident Jay Rohrbach shared concerns over the HVAC projects proposed at the elementary schools.
Rohrbach, a senior administrator of facilities, said he has experience managing projects from concept to construction.
He was concerned about one contractor being hired to design the project and manage construction, which could be “a situation for cost increases.”
Rohrbach encouraged the school board to make sure administration “is doing their due diligence” with the projects.
The original HVAC projects also included work on the administration building, which brought Trane Comprehensive Solutions’ estimate to $38.2 million, Reynolds said.
However, the administration building was taken out of the proposal because it would push the price over the district’s funding allocation by $4.3 million, Reynolds said.
Later in the meeting, Reynolds addressed Rohrbach’s concerns, noting the district would utilize a cooperative purchasing network, known as Omnia Partners, for Trane U.S. Inc.
“Omnia Partners, formerly U.S. Communities, is a joint purchasing bid permissible for the district to purchase through the use of this contract pursuant to the Pennsylvania Procurement Code,” according to Tuesday’s agenda.
There is a third-party review of all costs submitted to the district prior to being able to sign with Trane, which validates that all unit costs are either at or below what they should be, said Reynolds.
“There is that third-party entity that looks out for our fiscal best interest you would say,” Reynolds said.
While the primary drive of renovations at the elementary schools is the HVAC upgrades, Reynolds said the district would also take the opportunity to remove and replace the roofs of both buildings, which are nearing or at the end of their serviceable life.
Other work would entail making necessary electrical upgrades, adding new LED light fixtures with a smart system that would maximize energy savings, and replacing the data-lines and adding wireless access points to broadcast Wi-Fi throughout the buildings.
Michelle Smyers was the lone school board member, who attended the finance and facilities meeting last month to learn more about the proposed projects.
Smyers again asked for maintenance records for the HVAC systems to ensure they have been properly maintained.
Reynolds said his department is still paper based, so he is going through documents.
Smyers pushed further, asking if the district has bills from companies paid to do maintenance on the HVAC systems.
Reynolds reiterated that they are paper based and the department has been “looking through filing cabinets.”
The official start of the project would be in March 2023, including primarily investigative and electrical work. The prep work would be done outside of school hours before the students leave for the summer, Reynolds said.
The “substantial completion” would be Aug. 15, if the board moves forward with Trane Comprehensive Solutions, according to Reynolds.
The item is anticipated to be on the Sept. 19 meeting agenda for a vote, officials said.
Reynolds clarified to the board that the vote would be “a one-time approval” to move forward with the entire process.
