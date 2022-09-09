To avoid classroom disruptions, Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Board President Kenneth Hassinger suggested any potential contract for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) renovations at James Gettys and Lincoln elementary schools would put the contractor’s “feet to the fire” with a firm deadline of completing the work during the summer.

There was no vote on the HVAC renovation projects at Tuesday’s meeting, but it was discussed at length among board members and listed on the agenda as an informational item.

