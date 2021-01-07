Jim Penton, right, watches as students in the diesel mechanics class remove a spring from a tractor trailer at Adams County Technical Institute on Wednesday. The school will host a virtual open house for prospective students.
Although the introduction to Adams County Technical Institute (ACTI) will be virtual this year, students can rest assured the education they receive will not be.
ACTI will hold a virtual open house to allow potential students and their parents to explore the seven career and technical programs provided by the institute. Teachers and administrators will answer questions and provide web-cam tours of their classrooms, which are holding in-person classes five days each school week.
