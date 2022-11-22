Marking the 159th anniversary of the Gettysburg Address Saturday, the Dedication Day keynote speaker Allen C. Guelzo explored the meaning behind President Abraham Lincoln’s famous 272-word speech at the Gettysburg National Cemetery.

In front of roughly 1,000 people in attendance, Guelzo questioned Lincoln’s “oddly biblical opening” of “Four score and seven years ago,” and the use of the Declaration of Independence instead of the United States Constitution. Guelzo is an author of award-winning books on Civil War history, current scholar at Princeton University, and former Gettysburg College director of Civil War era studies.

