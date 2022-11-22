Marking the 159th anniversary of the Gettysburg Address Saturday, the Dedication Day keynote speaker Allen C. Guelzo explored the meaning behind President Abraham Lincoln’s famous 272-word speech at the Gettysburg National Cemetery.
In front of roughly 1,000 people in attendance, Guelzo questioned Lincoln’s “oddly biblical opening” of “Four score and seven years ago,” and the use of the Declaration of Independence instead of the United States Constitution. Guelzo is an author of award-winning books on Civil War history, current scholar at Princeton University, and former Gettysburg College director of Civil War era studies.
“Above all, what did Lincoln mean by that suddenly-expansive triplet, ‘government of the people, by the people, for the people.’ Democracy is not easy to define, but in those words, Lincoln lays out three fundamental elements of a democracy,” Guelzo said.
Guelzo noted those three elements of democracy are “consent of the governed,” “the peoples’ voice in the affairs of governing,” and “a government that serves the interests of the people.”
In the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson said the “’consent of the governed’ was the bedrock principle of all natural societies, and the moment that consent failed or was suppressed, people had the right to replace a government with one to which they really did consent,” according to Guelzo.
“Without these three distinctives, you have no democracy,” Guelzo said.
The Gettysburg Address showed the importance of American democracy and the need to preserve it, according to Guelzo.
“As on this spot 159 years ago, Lincoln reminds us that it is we who must dedicate ourselves, we who must highly resolve, we who must decide if a democracy can survive the forces that despise and detest it,” Guelzo said. “We must not shake our heads at the echoes of past eloquence and wonder why we hear so little of it in our own ears, but instead we must take Lincoln’s words and repeat them, until they become our words, and become our children’s.”
Following Guelzo’s speech, muffled claps from gloved hands could be heard echoing throughout the cemetery, accompanying a standing ovation.
Pulitzer Prize winning author and historian Jon Meacham pointed out how Lincoln moved “the country toward a future that was superior to the past and to the present.”
“What we do in our own years of crisis and in our own moments of peril remains to be seen,” Meacham said. “Abraham Lincoln and the honored dead of this place have shown us the way through the pain and the possibilities and the glories and the tragedies of history.”
Joining dignitaries on the rostrum, Meacham also was tasked with reciting the Gettysburg Address, following his remarks.
Harold Holzer, Lincoln historian and chairman of the Lincoln Forum, introduced Meacham during the program.
Ken Kime, vice president of the Lincoln Fellowship of Pennsylvania, provided opening remarks and introductions serving as the event’s emcee, in addition to the 11th PA Volunteer Infantry Fife and Drum Crops Color Guard presenting the colors.
“The Star-Spangled Banner” and “America the Beautiful” were performed by the Gettysburg Area High School Ceremonial Band under the direction of John Hofmann.
The Rev. Dr. Guy Erwin, president of the United Lutheran Seminary, provided the invocation, while the Rev. Dann Caldwell, clergy and chaplain at United Methodist Church, offered the benediction at the event.
Other speakers included Steven Sims, superintendent of Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site; Wayne E. Motts, president and chief executive officer of the Gettysburg Foundation; Bob Iuliano, Gettysburg College president; and Rev. Stephen Herr, president of the Lincoln Fellowship of Pennsylvania.
Soloist Wayne Hill’s voice reverberated from the rostrum as he sang the “Battle Hymn of the Republic.”
Dedication Day kicked off with the wreath-laying at 10:15 a.m., with five memorial wreaths being placed at the Soldiers’ National Monument during a brief ceremony.
The Dedication Day program was held in partnership with the Lincoln Fellowship of Pennsylvania, Gettysburg National Military Park, Gettysburg College, and the Gettysburg Foundation.
The naturalization ceremony, held by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, also was part of Dedication Day. Bugler Jari Villanueva, who is retired from the United States Air Force, played taps toward the end of the event.
The Remembrance Day Parade, which honored the soldiers and civilians of the American Civil War, made its way along Middle Street, Baltimore Street, and Steinwehr Avenue in Gettysburg Borough on Saturday around 1 p.m. The parade was sponsored by the Sons of Veterans Reserve, the military department of the Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War.
The Gettysburg Foundation also presented the 20th annual Remembrance Day Illumination on Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Gettysburg National Cemetery. The fallen 3,512 Civil War soldiers’ names were read throughout the evening with a luminary candle placed on each grave.
