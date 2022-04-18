In three New Testament gospels, Jesus encouraged followers to plant their feet and “stay in that place” until their mission was accomplished.
Former parishioners, friends and family members of the Rev. F. Edward Keyser remember him as one who came to Gettysburg 55 years ago and stayed faithfully in this place, leaving a far-reaching and long-lasting legacy.
For 35 years, Keyser was joined at the hip with his colleague Frederick A. Foltz as they served as co-pastors of St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg. Their ministry was widely heralded as a model of collegiality in which neither had a need to “be in charge” or seen as “head pastor.”
As he remembers Keyser, Foltz described him as more than a colleague and friend.
“Ed was my brother. We worked and played hard together most of our lives,” Foltz said. “I cannot remember one moment that he was not compassionate. If someone called in need, he went immediately and did not leave until the situation was resolved. He was the most generous and supportive person I ever met. He loved and cared for so many unconditionally.”
Another longtime close colleague at St. James was former music director, Timothy Braband. Like Foltz, the gifted musician and choir director recalls Keyser as “a good friend, colleague, neighbor, and honorary grandpa to our now grown children.”
Beyond the pulpit and altar, Braband said, “Ed and wife Margie sang in the St. James Adult choir for all but two years during my 45-year tenure at St. James. His love of liturgy and church music permeated his pastoral leadership. Every week, he could be heard walking the halls humming or whistling a hymn or choir anthem from the prior Sunday.”
Arriving here in 1967, the same year as Keyser, was another Lutheran luminary, Rev. Dr. Gerald Christianson, who taught at Gettysburg Seminary for more than four decades before retiring.
Christianson recalls Keyser’s passion for fishing, which the professor sees as emblematic of the pastor’s ministry.
“Fishing trips were the spearhead of his ministry,” Christianson said. “They never lacked in adventure because he fished among the rocky rapids where the fish came to feed, rather than in the calm waters below.”
While Keyser was the Christiansons’ pastor, the families were also neighbors for over 50 years.
“We had a lot of late-night conversations in the past few months. They often turned to death and resurrection. We agreed that he had preached this all his life, and now, in our 80’s, the time had come to apply it to our own lives,” Christianson said.
A friend to all
Among Keyser’s commitments was ministry with young people. One who grew up under his pastoring is now St. James’ youth minister, the Gettysburg Times’ former assistant editor, Adam Michael.
Michael recalls a trip to Washington, D.C., when Keyser introduced young people to the realities of urban homelessness. Walking down a street of the nation’s capital, the group encountered a man who was hungry. Keyser invited him to accompany them to McDonald’s and had a long chat with the stranger over a meal.
“He could find the humanity in everyone the way no one else does,” Michael said.
On another occasion, when Michael served an internship at St. James, Keyser prodded him to visit an AA meeting and learn about addiction. “Park your judgment at the door,” the wise pastor advised.
As he reflects upon his former pastors’ influence, Michael is convinced he could not be doing his ministry now had it not been for the mentoring received from Foltz and Keyser.
Another who recalls Keyser’s profound influence is Rev. Bill Gohl, current bishop of the Delaware-Maryland Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA). Gohl came to know Keyser when the bishop studied both at Gettysburg College and the Lutheran Seminary.
In a Facebook post after learning of Keyser’s death, Gohl described him as “one of the giants in whose footsteps I follow.” The bishop recalled Keyser’s sermons, including dialogues with Foltz, and echoed others’ appreciation for his pastoral care.
“When my grandmother died while I was in college,” Gohl wrote, “it was Pastor Keyser who picked me up and took me to the train station in Harrisburg, where he prayed for me in the parking lot before I made the trip home to New York.”
World his parish
Keyser’s ministry mirrored that of a famous Methodist, John Wesley, who once said, “The world is my parish.”
As dedicated as he was to his flock at St. James, Keyser always saw himself as pastor also to the broader community, especially those who faced challenges of poverty and addiction. He was a champion for 12-step programs, hosting many at St. James over the years. Foltz said that when Keyser first came to Gettysburg there were no Alcoholics Anonymous groups, so he led the way in starting some.
Keyser and his late wife, Margaret, also lent strong support to community service agencies like South Central Community Action Programs (SCCAP), designated recipient of memorial gifts along with St. James.
Keyser’s bishop, Rev. James Dunlop, who heads the ELCA’s Lower Susquehanna Synod, described him as “a blessing to church.”
“His care and compassion for the people of the church and community was a witness to the gospel. The partnership of ministry that he shared with Pastor Foltz was a model of cooperation. His gifts will be deeply missed,” Dunlop said.
The pastor’s service to the wider community, including Gettysburg College, was lauded by former president, Janet Riggs.
“Ed Keyser was not only a beloved pastor at St. James, but he was also a pillar of the Gettysburg community, a friend and a source of support to so many,” Riggs said. “Ed was a person who genuinely cared about the well-being of others. He was always ready to offer a smile, a prayer, a sympathetic ear, a funny story, and a helping hand.”
In recognition of Keyser’s and Foltz’s widespread impact, Gettysburg College conferred an honorary doctorate to each in 1996.
Family’s ‘North Star’
The ones who knew the revered pastor best, of course, were those who called him “Dad.” Speaking for the family, son Will Keyser said, “Dad loved Gettysburg and the people of this community, and they loved him back. He frequently told us that if he could live anywhere, it would be Gettysburg.”
“While Dad spent a great deal of his time helping others, he always had time for me and my siblings. As we grew up and started our own families, he was just as present and involved in the lives of his grandchildren,” said Will Keyser.
“He was my hero, my North Star, and my most important advisor,” Will said. “Dad taught us how to live through action not words. He taught us to love and laugh, to be humble, to be grateful, and to be human. ‘It’s all a gift’ he would tell us all the time. For the members of his family, he was by far the greatest gift any of us could have ever received.”
A funeral service and celebration of Ed Keyser’s life will be held at St. James on Saturday, April 23 at 10 a.m.
