As expected, the Latimore Township supervisors are moving forward with a proposed spending plan for 2023 that holds the line on taxes.
The three-member panel voted unanimously Monday during the township’s monthly business meeting to advertise a $874,625 budget, with final adoption expected in December.
“I reviewed the numbers and they all add up,” Supervisor Steve Gotwols said prior to the vote.
As part of the budget, the municipality’s real estate tax will remain 0.63 mills for the 24th consecutive year. Otherwise, the township’s primary revenue generators include earned income and occupational taxes, as well as a per capita levy.
According to officials, all of those taxes were implemented 23 years ago, with no changes occurring in their rates since that time.
“We’ve been working on this budget for quite a while, it isn’t the first time we’ve looked at it,” said Supervisor Chair Dan Worley.
Prior to the township’s regularly-scheduled business meeting, a brief budget workshop was conducted. No issues were raised with budget priorities.
Subsequently, supervisors convened a 10-minute public meeting where the preliminary budget was authorized for public inspection.
Worley estimates the township has $30,000-$40,000 remaining in federal pandemic relief dollars, after receiving two allotments equaling about $240,000. Supervisor Woody Myers said the bulk of the COVID money has been used to underwrite roadway upgrades and new equipment.
For example, the township fixed five local roads over the summer, as well as a pair of parking lots, via an approved bid of $695,850.
