A pallet manufacturing business may be on the horizon in Mount Joy Township.
The township supervisors last week agreed to schedule a public hearing on the proposal by Green Pallets LLC for 3608 Baltimore Pike (Pa. Route 97).
The hearing is to occur during the supervisors’ April 7 workshop meeting, set for 7 p.m. at the township building, 902 Hoffman Home Road.
Under the site’s zoning, light manufacturing is a conditional use, meaning it is permitted if conditions specified in the zoning ordinance are met, officials said.
The site is at Hickory Road.
In other business during the supervisors’ regular meeting Thursday:
• A free trial of high-speed internet service is available for some residents, Supervisor Chair Bernie Mazer said. About 35 residents have responded so far to postcards sent by Comcast with an offer of service from equipment to be attached to three existing towers that have yet to be chosen, Mazer said. Only some areas of the township are included in the trial, he said. Mazer said he and Vice Chair Terry Scholle met with Comcast officials about the trial, which could lead to wider availability of broadband internet access.
• The supervisors were unanimous in authorizing Mazer or Scholle to approve purchases of up to $1,500 by township staff members.
• After no one spoke during a public hearing, the supervisors were unanimous in adding 28.38 acres to the agricultural security area as requested by David and Mary Kinsella.
• Faded “children at play” signs and a missing sign warning of horse-and-buggy traffic will receive attention, township Roadmaster Shane Wise said.
•Township engineer Erik Vranich received unanimous permission to begin the surveying and permitting process for culvert improvements at 348 Straleys Road and 130 Spangler School Road. Storm flows historically “overtop the road” at both sites, he said. Construction is unlikely to begin this year, he said.
• A representative of the Smith Elliott Kearns firm said an annual audit of the township’s books resulted in an “unmodified opinion,” the highest available rating.
