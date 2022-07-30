henry

Henry Isherwood, a fourth grade student at James Gettys Elementary School in Gettysburg, holds an artifact at the site of the new Adams County Historical Society History Center. (Submitted Photo)

Progress continues on the Adams County Historical Society’s (ACHS) new History Center located just north of Gettysburg at 625 Biglerville Road.

The two-story facility will feature a world-class museum, Gettysburg Beyond the Battle, an event center with stunning views of the battlefield, a research library, and storage space for more than one million historic artifacts. The center is slated to open in spring 2023.

