Progress continues on the Adams County Historical Society’s (ACHS) new History Center located just north of Gettysburg at 625 Biglerville Road.
The two-story facility will feature a world-class museum, Gettysburg Beyond the Battle, an event center with stunning views of the battlefield, a research library, and storage space for more than one million historic artifacts. The center is slated to open in spring 2023.
ACHS is committed to ensuring that the new history center is accessible to all, especially young people. With that in mind, ACHS announced Beyond the Battle Museum will be free for all Adams County students kindergarten through 12th grade, as well as undergraduates.
“Having grown up in Adams County, I am excited to open our doors to young people who will be discovering the remarkable story of our community for the first time,” says ACHS Executive Director Andrew Dalton. “Some have ancestors who will be featured in the museum for their contributions to Adams County history.”
The museum will highlight the history of Gettysburg and Adams County from prehistoric times to the present through immersive and interactive exhibits meant to engage visitors of all ages.
The premier exhibit, Caught in the Crossfire, will place visitors in the middle of the Battle of Gettysburg through a riveting 360-degree audiovisual experience.
Additionally, a variety of hands-on history programs will be offered regularly with topics that include Native American Archaeology, Children of the Battlefield, and Witnessing Lincoln.
