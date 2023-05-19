More than 50 people gathered Friday for the annual Adams County Fallen Officers Memorial Service.
No one except those who have endured it can understand what it means to survive the loss of a loved one who served as an officer, said Erin Bevenour, keynote speaker.
On Sept. 14, 2008, her brother, Latimore Township Police Sgt. Michael Weigand, was struck head-on in a motorcycle crash on Pa. Route 234 while escorting a charity ride.
Bevenour said she eventually came to realize people were offering heartfelt sympathy, though they could never share the experience of seeing her “family portrait” shattered and then enduring stressors such as media coverage, especially when her family included many law enforcement personnel.
She said she also came to understand that “you have to have hope,” and she received clear signs that hope is real.
One of her four children was born on the first anniversary of her brother’s death, and her labor for another began prematurely on her brother’s birthday. The dates “gave me that glimpse of hope” and “sealed the deal” in demonstrating a continuing connection with her brother, she said.
Though her child arrived more than two months before his due date and required treatment in a newborn intensive care unit, she said her deep sense of connection to her brother helped her achieve calm during a stressful time.
Her child not only thrived, but was present during the ceremony. Wyatt Bevenour, now 10, wore a child-sized police uniform and joined with numerous officers who marched into the event, including his father, Conewago Township Detective Burnell Bevenour.
Erin Bevenour is a past president and current secretary of the board of Pennsylvania Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS). Kim Weigand, mother of the fallen officer, is the organization’s director.
Those who gave their lives on the “front lines of the battle against crime” deserve honor and respect, Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett said.
At the same time, he said, too many “jaded” media reports misrepresent the “everyday heroes” who receive too little attention for the “unimaginable” things they do to help others.
Officers’ duties routinely range from notifying people of relatives’ deaths to helping people leave abusive relationships, Sinnett said.
“These things happen every day in our county and within our country,” Sinnett said.
Some heroes wear badges instead of capes, and the community supports them strongly, he said.
“We respect you, we thank you, we love you,” he said.
Gettysburg Police Chief Robert Glenny offered thanks and “heartfelt praise” to officers who “paid the ultimate price” as well as those who are “keeping our communities safe.”
He also extended thanks to their families, who “face the fear of the unknown” each time their loved one goes to work.
Since 2019, 1,607 officers have been lost in the line of duty nationwide, including 45 in Pennsylvania.
“That’s 1,607 too many,” he said.
To those lost, Glenny said he and all his brothers and sisters in blue “will take it from here, but not without your heavenly help.”
Gettysburg Times Publisher Harry Hartman acted as master of ceremonies, welcoming first responders, whom he called “hometown heroes,” their families, elected officials, and others to the event, which was hosted by the Adams County Chiefs of Police Association.
Lt. Todd Witalec, who commands the Pennsylvania State Police post at Gettysburg, and Conewago Township Police Chief Gary Baumgardner read the names of officers who have died on duty in Adams County over the years as well as officers from across the state lost in 2022 and 2023.
For each, uniformed personnel laid a red rose at the base of a memorial wall. Glenny and Kim Weigand placed a bouquet there. Bevenour and Sinnett placed a wreath.
Michael Weigand was one of seven Adams County law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty since 1924.
Pvt. Francis L. Haley of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) was shot and killed on Oct. 14, 1924, while attempting to arrest a suspect wanted for robbery at the Abbottstown State Bank.
Pvt. Joseph M. Williams and Pvt. Charles H. Craven of PSP died Oct. 8, 1938, when struck by a vehicle while inspecting vehicles on U.S. Route 30 near Gettysburg.
Chief Charles H. Roche of the Abbottstown/Hamilton Police Department died March 5, 1977, when he was struck and killed by a drunk driver while working at a crash scene.
Patrolman James A. Redding of New Oxford Borough Police Department was killed in a vehicle crash Oct. 22, 1978, while chasing a motorcycle.
Wildlife Conservation Officer David L. Grove died Nov. 11, 2010, when he was shot on Schriver Road in Freedom Township while investigating reports of night-time shooting and poaching.
Glenny thanked Latimore Township Retired Police Chief Mike Weigand, who took the lead in organizing the annual memorial for many years. He is the father of the fallen officer. Glenny also thanked Baumgardner for taking on the job.
The event occurred at the Adams County Emergency Services Center in Straban Township.
A Pennsylvania Game Commission color guard presented and retired the United States and Pennsylvania flags, accompanied by bagpiper Pat Quinlan. Pennsylvania State Police Chaplain Robert Burkhart offered an invocation and benediction. The Pledge of Allegiance and the playing of taps began and ended the event, which also included recorded performances of the National Anthem and “God Bless America.”
