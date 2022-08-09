A New Oxford man is accused of deceiving a customer at his auto sales and service business, according to court records.
David Chohany Sr., 61, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of deceptive business practices and theft by deception, according to a magisterial docket.
Eastern Adams Regional Police Patrolman Scott Marrone was dispatched at 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 2 to Chohany Auto Repair Sales and Service, 2782 Carlisle Pike, Oxford Township, according to an affidavit of probable cause he filed Friday.
A woman claimed she stopped at the business at 9 a.m. Aug. 1 to ask about a 2009 Dodge Avenger offered for sale, according to the affidavit.
The woman took the vehicle for a test drive and allegedly saw the “check engine” light was on, according to the affidavit.
Chohany allegedly “assured her that it was nothing major and that he could have it fixed for her with no problem,” if “she was going to purchase the vehicle and provided him with a cash hold of $500,” according to the affidavit.
The woman allegedly gave Chohany the cash and “let the defendant know that the malfunction/defect with the vehicle had to be repaired before an agreement to purchase the vehicle was made,” according to the affidavit.
On Aug. 2, the woman returned to the business, allegedly found the vehicle was gone, and asked where it was, according to the affidavit.
When Chohany allegedly replied that “he did not know,” the woman asked for her money back, but Chohany allegedly “told her that was no longer an option, that it was nonrefundable and further stated that she was ‘out of luck,’” according to the affidavit.
Chohany allegedly “told her that he wasn’t going to fix the vehicle regardless and that he was simply going to deactivate/turn off the indicator light. He then went inside of the establishment, locked the door and drew the blinds,” according to the affidavit.
Marrone was dispatched to the business at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 2 and asked Chohany where the cash was, to which he allegedly replied “he did not have it and that she was not getting it back,” according to the affidavit.
The officer asked Chohany to show him “any contractual documents” telling customers that “money provided to him in regards to a vehicle is nonrefundable,” but Chohany “could not provide anything in writing, nor did he have a rebuttal,” according to the affidavit.
Chohany then allegedly said the woman could have $250 back, to which Marrone responded by asking for contractual paperwork showing “customers would only get half of their deposit or hold given back to them.”
The defendant allegedly said “there was no contractual obligation stating such and that the car now belonged to” the alleged victim “as is,” according to the affidavit.
The officer allegedly told Chohany “now he is trying to barter an agreement in front of this officer which fully demonstrates and proves that he operates by an unethical code of business and without a contractual agreement,” according to the affidavit.
Chohany alleged replied that “his offer of $250” was now “off the table” because the alleged victim was “threatening him with police,” according to the affidavit.
The officer replied that “this was not the case and that the police mediate situations like this where clear contractual boundaries are set by merchants,” according to the affidavit.
The officer asked the woman for a written statement and “a copy of the receipt” allegedly “given to her showing that she relinquished $500 to the defendant for a service in which he clearly deceived her thereof,” according to the affidavit.
A preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Tony Little is scheduled Sept. 21, according to the docket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.