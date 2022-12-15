Knouse Foods Cooperative Inc. will pay a $230,000 penalty as settlement of alleged Clean Water Act violation at its fruit processing facility in Peach Glenn, according to a release issued by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Wednesday.

“With 120 violations, this is one of the worst cases we have seen for a while. It’s crucial for us to hold polluters like this accountable to protect our water,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. “As part of the Chesapeake Bay region, millions of people and wildlife count on clean water for their health and wealth.”

