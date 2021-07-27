Porch burns

Smoke rises Sunday after a porch caught fire at a residence outside of Littlestown.

 Courtesy Scanner02 Fire Photography

Fire damaged a house Sunday night on Mathias Road just outside of Littlestown in Germany Township.

Discarded smoking materials ignited a blaze that was contained to a porch, causing about $5,000 in damage, Alpha Fire Chief Scott Small said.

