An Abbottstown teen facing a rare blood disorder received the shopping trip of her dreams from Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
Sophia Moores’ wish recently came true Sept. 5, when a team of volunteers took her and her family on a limousine ride to the King of Prussia Mall about 20 miles northwest of Philadelphia, for a shopping spree.
“It was like a fairytale land,” the 14-year-old said.
With more than 450 stores to choose from, Sophia, a ninth grader at New Oxford High School, made special memories during her six-hour spree, from making bath bombs with her family at the bath, body, skin and haircare company Lush to creating custom minifigures at the LEGO Store.
“It’s the biggest mall I’ve ever been to,” Sophia said.
One highlight was visiting the candy store Lolli and Pops, where Sophia got Pop Rocks, Charms Blow Pops, and cotton candy among other items.
“It was like ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,’” Sophia said, adding that she loved seeing the unique offerings like snacks from around the world.
She also made stops at Bath and Body Works, Sephora, Apple store, and Primark. Toward the end of the day, the family enjoyed a meal at Legal Seafood with volunteers before her limousine ride back home.
“The whole back of the limousine was filled with bags,” Sophia said.
After Sophia was born, she developed a cough and was diagnosed with pneumonia at 4 weeks old. She cycled in and out of Hershey Medical Center, and her family learned through a genetic test at 7 or 8 months old that she has severe chronic congenital neutropenia.
Sophia continued her journey in and out of the hospital until she was 4 years old, and the family met with doctors on the national level to come up with a better regiment to manage the blood disorder.
She spent 9 years hospital free until January 2021, according to Sophia’s mother, Mary. Suffering from an influenza B infection, Sophia was taken to Hershey again and went into cardiac arrest, Mary said, adding that she was already in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
The ICU team had “a very orchestrated system” by rotating chest compressions, Mary said. However, Mary said that damaged Sophia’s organs. Sophia needed three emergency surgeries and stayed in the hospital for more than 100 days through May 19, 2021.
During their time at Hershey Medical Center, Sophia and her mom resonated with chalk messages left by families to encourage medical personnel during the pandemic.
“One day, you will tell your story of how you’ve overcome what you’re going through now, and it will become part of someone else’s survival guide,” Sophia recalled one of the messages saying.
Sophia said she tries to remember how others could relate to her story if they are going through their own health struggles. “Maybe, I can inspire them,” Sophia said. “You can do hard things no matter how tough they seem.”
Sophia was referred to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia for infections resulting in helicopter flights, Mary said, adding that they are approaching the one-year anniversary of the surgeries.
“It’s very fresh,” Mary said. “She had nine months of being bed-ridden.”
There is a common misconception that Make-A-Wish only provides wishes for children who are dying, according to a news release issued Sept. 21.
A wish referral helps make wishes like Sophia’s come true, the release reads. Wish referrals must be for children who are between the ages of 2.5 and 18 and have a critical illness, according to the release.
Sophia said she was grateful for the opportunity to experience the shopping spree from Make-A-Wish.
“It was such a wonderful day,” Sophia added. “They gave me hope. I didn’t do this for nothing. Make-A-Wish made it worth it.”
Sophia’s father Jon said it was a “very emotional” day, bringing “up a lot of sad times” that was “balanced by this really happy time.”
Mary said when people become parents, nobody expects to walk this path and have their child “be a Make-A-Wish child.”
“We feel beyond fortunate that Sophia is with us,” Mary added. “She had a really difficult 2021. She really walked the borderline whether she was going to stay with us. Every day, I try to pause and take it in that Sophia is still here.”
Mary said she is thankful for the chance to watch her daughter live out her passions, especially through band and golf.
Sophia is involved in percussion for band, just finished her golf season, and joined the debate team at school.
“There are so many ordinary moments to celebrate,” Mary said. “That is something that has changed me.”
