The Fairfield Area School District (FASD) Board decided to change its practice of conducting two voting sessions per month.
“Best practice is really to have a work session and then a voting meeting,” said FASD Superintendent Thomas Haupt. “With two voting meetings, there is no time as a board to have good dialogue publicly. It’s a much more transparent process and a better process.”
Also during the Jan. 23 meeting, members took initial looks at proposals to adopt a new policy and revise an existing one.
One proposed policy concerns discipline of a student adjudicated or convicted of a sexual assault.
Policy 218.3, recommended by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association, is new and would present the district with a learning curve, Haupt said.
At stake are the rights of the victim of sexual assault not to be confronted by the attacker on a daily basis and the right of the convicted or adjudicated student to still receive a free appropriate public education.
“We must provide due diligence to protect both sides of this equation,” Haupt said. “Even if a student is convicted of sexual assault, they still have a right to be educated.”
It is the school’s responsibility to work with the parents of such a student, or any expelled student, to find the most appropriate educational services outside their home school, Haupt said.
A revision to Board Policy 805, the first since 2019, would update the school system’s preparedness and response procedures for immediate emergencies as well as situations such as the COVID pandemic.
The proposal will be available to the public to read and comment on during the revision process, Haupt said.
“It’s not just about emergencies, but education,” Haupt said.
The new planning will include required employee training so that the staff can respond to all situations appropriately.
The board approved course selection changes at the high school, dropping driver education and changing calculus instruction.
At the Jan. 9 board work session, high school Counselor Kristina Mathews presented three changes to the FY24 High School course selection guide. The curriculum changes will remove driver education classes, replace calculus with pre-calculus, and remove the Quad Graphics Internship, which has generated little interest.
Board member Jack Liller asked why FASD is dropping driver ed.
Very few districts now offer driver’s education and certificated instructors are difficult to find, said Haupt.
“It’s not about the savings. The technology option is simply more agreeable to kids,” he said.
Information was given to parents in August, including a link to the National Highway Association for online classes and contact information for two driver’s schools offering the on-road education portion, said Mathews. She agreed to update the website with current information to remind parents of the removal of the class.
Board President Jennifer Holz asked for clarification about dropping calculus.
Students will now take pre-calculus and then move on to Advanced Placement calculus A and B, Mathews said, with the same teacher for both, providing a smooth transition.
Haupt later expressed confidence in the rigor of the pre-calculus class in concert with the AP classes.
In other business, board members learned a Facebook post resulted in unforeseen gifts to students with delinquent lunch accounts.
Four donations totaled $867. Another $120 was donated for students with snack accounts.
The Facebook post suggested helping students instead of another frequently cited way of “paying it forward,” which is paying for the Starbucks order of the next person in line at Starbucks.
“This is a good outcome of a social media post. We had several community members who took that to heart. We are very fortunate and thankful for that,” Haupt said.
The next board study meeting is set for 6 p.m. Feb. 13 in the district board room.
