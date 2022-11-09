A man and a woman were charged with attempted homicide after a 22-year-old New Oxford man was stabbed Monday in Hanover.
Two Hanover residents were arrested, according to a Hanover Borough Police Department release.
The man was transported to York Hospital after the incident, which occurred about 12:48 p.m. in the 500 block of Broadway, according to police. Penn Township and Conewago Township police assisted at the scene, as did Hanover Fire and Rescue, according to the release.
Joshua Lorenzo, 26, and Nobalean Henry, 18, were later taken into custody without incident at residences in Hanover, according to the release.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 717-637-5575.
Lorenzo was held at York County Prison after he was unable to post $200,000 cash bail, according to a magisterial docket.
He was charged with one felony count of attempted homicide, two felony counts of aggravated assault, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, and one misdemeanor count each of reckless endangerment and possessing an instrument of crime, according to the docket.
Henry was held at York County Prison after she was unable to post $150,000 cash bail, according to a magisterial docket.
She was charged with one felony count each of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and attempted escape, and one misdemeanor count each of simple assault and tampering with evidence, according to the docket.
