The Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run, an international torch relay, will make a stop at a local school next week.
Residents may watch the Peace Run team Wednesday, April 27, around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Business Route 15 and Wheatfield Road near the Gettysburg National Military Park in Cumberland Township. The route will go through downtown Gettysburg around 8 a.m. as they head toward Heidlersburg.
The international Peace Run team plans to stop at the Gettysburg Montessori Charter School on Tuesday, April 26 at 1 p.m. for a special presentation, where they will share their motto, “Peace Begins with Me!,” according to Prakhara Harter, media coordinator for the Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run.
The international team from seven countries is on a two-month journey throughout the United States to share a message that peace begins with the individual, Harter said. Throughout the journey, the team meets with schools, youth organizations, and groups to give residents an opportunity to express their hopes and dreams for peace.
“We have students make a wish for peace,” Harter said. “Students are so sincere about it. That is one of the main reasons we go to the schools.”
At Gettysburg Montessori Charter School, Harter said they plan to pass a peace torch from one person to the next and have students share what peace means to them.
“The children give our running team the energy to keep going,” Harter said. “They are so inspiring and have such enthusiasm.”
The team will run approximately 90 miles on Tuesday and 84 miles on Wednesday on their journey to Harrisburg, following their stay in Gettysburg, Harter said.
For more than three decades, the Peace Run has traveled to over 160 nations on all seven continents as a symbol of humanity’s universal aspiration for a more peaceful world, according to a release. Since the inaugural run in 1987, more than 7 million people have participated with commendations coming from many world figures including Pope Francis, President Nelson Mandela, Queen Elizabeth II, Saint Mother Teresa, Muhammad Ali, state governors, city mayors and celebrities around the world.
Visionary Sri Chinmoy inspired the Peace Run with a goal of giving citizens a dynamic way to express their own hopes and dreams for a more harmonious world, the release reads. An athlete, philosopher, artist, musician, and poet, Chinmoy dedicated his life to inspiring people to find peace within themselves.
“Lasting peace must begin within the depths of the individual, and from there spread in ever-widening circles as a dynamic force for world change,” according to Chinmoy.
“We feel peace begins in the individual,” Harter said. “We are giving that idea out to have peace within yourself, and it will spread.”
