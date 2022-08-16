From the rehabilitation of a county-owned historic bridge to innovation in technology, Adams County government was recognized with multiple awards at County Commissioners’ Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) annual conference this week.
County officials won the Pennsylvania 2022 Road & Bridge Safety Improvement Plan for the rehabilitation of Rhodes Mill Bridge over Middle Creek on Shorb Mill Road in Freedom Township, and Phillip Walter, Adams County chief information officer, received the Technology and Innovation Award at CCAP’s 136th conference held Aug. 7-10.
CCAP is a statewide nonprofit, nonpartisan association that represents each of the 67 Pennsylvania’s county elected officials.
The Rhodes Mill Bridge project was selected by a panel of judges from the Pennsylvania Highway Information Association and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said.
Closed in 2021 due to safety concerns, the bridge work was important because the other access area to nearby residences often floods, Phiel said.
“It is a historic engineering gem, but it also serves a very important function out there,” Phiel said.
The reconstruction cost of $653,591 came from the Marcellus Shale Legacy Fund, according to William Cameron, senior bridge engineer. The Marcellus Legacy Fund was created by Act 13 of 2012 to provide for the distribution of unconventional gas well impact fees to counties, municipalities, and commonwealth agencies, according to the Department of Community and Economic Development website.
The county’s bridge contractor, Pennoni Associates, rehabilitated historic single-span pony trusses, painted the bridge, installed concrete and stone masonry abutments, and replaced the bridge’s timber deck, Cameron said.
“The bridge rehabilitation improved the condition of the historic structure from poor to very good, increased the weight limit from 3 to 15 tons, provides a safer walkway for residents including school children, and provides better access for emergency vehicles, and residential and bicycle traffic. It also provides access during flooding,” officials said.
Built in 1905, the small polygonal Warren pony truss bridge is bordered with stone sidewalls, according to Phiel.
“This is one of many county-owned historic and beautiful bridges that we are very proud of,” Phiel said.
Also at the conference, Walter was presented with the Technology and Innovation Award for making significant contributions to advance technology and cybersecurity initiatives within the county, Phiel said, adding this is the first year for the award.
Walter will mark a decade of service at the county in September.
“The award is a testament to all the efforts county-wide over the past 10 years to improve the delivery of public services through technology,” Walter said. “The efforts extend across all branches of government, and we are proud of that.”
The award also shows the Information Technology (IT) department has followed the right path with technology improvements, according to Walter.
“I’m especially proud of the IT team and the ability of the department to deliver high value solutions to the departments we serve,” said Walter.
Phiel was once again selected to serve as a District 3 representative on the CCAP board with the term set to begin Jan. 1, 2023, according to a CCAP release.
District 3 is comprised of Adams, Franklin, Fulton, Bedford, Mifflin, Juniata, Huntington, Blair, and Perry counties, according to Phiel.
“It is an honor to be recognized by my peers in this leadership role, and with the additional knowledge, resources and relationships, it enables me to better serve the residents of Adams County,” Phiel said.
Phiel, who has been an Adams County commissioner for 11 years, will serve his 10th year as the District 3 representative. He has served on the CCAP Personnel Committee & Fiduciary Committee as well as the CCAP Executive Director Search & Interview Committee.
