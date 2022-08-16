From the rehabilitation of a county-owned historic bridge to innovation in technology, Adams County government was recognized with multiple awards at County Commissioners’ Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) annual conference this week.

County officials won the Pennsylvania 2022 Road & Bridge Safety Improvement Plan for the rehabilitation of Rhodes Mill Bridge over Middle Creek on Shorb Mill Road in Freedom Township, and Phillip Walter, Adams County chief information officer, received the Technology and Innovation Award at CCAP’s 136th conference held Aug. 7-10.

