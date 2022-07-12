Oxford Township supervisors would like to avoid a convoluted reimbursement process for 14 existing residential properties required to connect to a new sewer extension along Brickyard Road near Hanover Street.
The new sewer line extension is being built for ERY Corporation’s development that passes in front of the 14 existing homes, which will be required to connect to the system, supervisors heard during Wednesday’s meeting.
“Both the township as well as NOMA (New Oxford Municipal Authority) have an ordinance that requires hooking to the system as it becomes available. This will be a long term benefit for these residents as some of their septic systems are not functioning well,” said Darrin Catts, township manager.
There is a state law that permits a developer to recover some of the costs of building a new sewer line, Catts explained after the supervisors’ meeting.
“Our stance at the township is that existing residents need to be exempt from those costs,” so a reimbursement process was built into the development agreement to help those 14 existing property owners avoid the additional fees, said Catts.
“The developer is permitted to recover some of the costs from any future development along Brickyard Rd but not the current residential properties. It is fair for the developer to try to recover some of his installations costs from future users and having this part of the agreement will preserve that ability without any additional costs to the current residents,” he said.
The question before the township leaders is how to enact this exception and have a process in place for the developer’s future fee recovery.
Tim Shultis, representing ERY Corporation, proposed a process in which property owners would pay the standard tapping fee of $5,129 plus an additional, yet to be determined reimbursable fee to connect to the public sewer. Shultis said ERY would claim and receive the reimbursement from NOMA and then pass the reimbursed fee back to the homeowners.
Catts raised the issue of how complicated this circular payment would be for property owners who enter a longer term payment contract with NOMA, which could be up to a decade of monthly incremental payments that would trigger monthly incremental reimbursements.
Supervisor Mario Iocco described this proposal as “a bookkeeping torture lesson.”
Shultis’s proposal was triggered by NOMA’s desire to keep the fees the same for all residential customers, and its unwillingness to wave the extra reimbursable fee for the existing properties.
“This is plan B” Stultis said, but is his client’s best attempt to adhere to the development agreement that exempts the 14 existing properties from extra costs.
The additional “reimbursement component” is unknown at this time because it will be calculated from actual installation costs to be supplied by the builder.
Seeking simpler alternatives, the supervisors requested ERY pay the reimbursable fee for the 14 existing properties, then apply to receive the reimbursement directly. This would remove the reimbursement component for property owners’ who finance their hookups over multiple years.
Shultis said he “didn’t like the idea,” but would propose it to ERY as a simpler alternative.
The supervisors authorized township solicitor John Baranski to negotiate with NOMA and ERY to come to a simpler, more workable solution.
In other business:
• Catts told supervisors the digitization project of township parcels resulted in “the most phenomenal use of our resources, putting six file cabinets worth of files into one thumb drive.”
• There is an as-yet unnamed party interested in the adaptive reuse of a former bank structure on York Road to open a Dunkin’ Donuts shop, according to Catts. This proposal was welcomed by supervisors and township staff. “This will be the first Dunkin’ in our township and any time we can have the reuse of a vacant building by another mercantile, it is a good thing for the township and its residents,” Catts said after the meeting.
• Supervisors, staff and meeting attendees expressed appreciation for the results of the paving of Kohler Mill, Poplar, and Red Hill roads when township Engineer Nathan Simpson noted the completion of this year’s paving project came in “well within budget.”
