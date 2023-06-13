The Gettysburg Area School District Board recently approved a $120,000 roof replacement project on a district warehouse.
The project was approved in a 5-1 vote with school board member AmyBeth Hodges in the minority. School board members Kenneth Hassinger, Tim Seigman, Michelle Smyers, Jeremy Davis, and Mike Dickerson voted in favor of the motion.
Hodges said she voted against “the roof replacement due to both a lack of proper oversight and transparency from our current facilities department.”
“I am unable to support another project that I feel may not be done correctly,” Hodges said.
Hassinger, board president, said he’s “unaware both in my meetings and all the information the board as a whole receives of any issues involving the facilities department.”
“I have not heard privately or publicly of any issues dealing with transparency or the lack of oversight, including any projects that have not been done with the utmost professionalism,” Hassinger said. “The facilities committee meets regularly. To my knowledge at no time has there been any issues brought to their attention.”
Board members have the opportunity to meet privately with the administration and participate in committee meetings “to bring any concern forward,” Hassinger said.
“And to my knowledge, that has not happened,” he said.
Regarding the facilities department, Hodges did not provide any project or example.
In November, she voted against selecting a procurement method for the $34 million proposed heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) renovations at James Gettys and Lincoln elementary schools. At that time, Hodges suggested slowing down the process due “to this type of dollar figure.”
The primary drive of the renovations at the elementary schools is the HVAC upgrades, but the work also includes removing and replacing the roofs of both buildings, which are nearing or at the end of their serviceable life, according to school officials.
The district warehouse roof replacement project was reviewed by the facilities and finance committees and is part of the approved capital improvement program five-year plan with funding coming from the capital projects’ fund, according to the meeting agenda.
The current roof was installed at the time the building was constructed in 1964, the agenda reads.
The warehouse, located at 900 Biglerville Road, stores district paper, food, maintenance equipment, chemical and cleaning supplies, and more, according to Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Communications Coordinator Becci Leathery.
The roof work is anticipated to occur this fall, depending on contractor availability, and is expected to take four to six weeks, Leathery said.
School board members also approved retiring, updating, and consolidating multiple policies at their June 5 meeting.
Policy 301 – Administrative Code of Ethics and Policy 304 – Conflict of Interest were retired.
Other policies approved were: Policy 301 – Creating a Position; Policy 302 – Employment of Superintendent/Assistant Superintendent; Policy 304 – Employment of District Staff; and Policy 827 – Conflict of Interest.
GASD Superintendent Jason Perrin told board members last month that many policies will be up for approval throughout the year in a consolidation effort.
Some policies will be retired due to not being needed anymore, while new ones will be created, according to Perrin.
“Instead of having a policy across several different types of employee groups, we are creating one policy for all employees for that specific topic,” Perrin said as an example last month.
School board members Al Moyer, Ryan Morris, and Timon Linn were absent from the June 5 meeting.
