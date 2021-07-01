At left, smoke rises from a garage in the 500 block of 700 Road in Hamilton Township that went up in flames Tuesday after being touch off by a burning tractor, which was parked next to the garage, according to officials on the scene.
At left, smoke rises from a garage in the 500 block of 700 Road in Hamilton Township that went up in flames Tuesday after being touch off by a burning tractor, which was parked next to the garage, according to officials on the scene.
Courtesy Scanner02 Fire Photography
Flames billow after a malfunctioning tractor ignited a garage Tuesday on 700 Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.