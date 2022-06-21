Gettysburg Fire Department Firefighter Doug Kahn recently packed up his gear and jetted off to Israel for a week as part of the Emergency Volunteer Project (EVP).
EVP is a nonprofit rescue program whose mission is to be able to deploy aid and volunteers to Israel at a moment’s notice. Through a partnership with the Israeli government, EVP has trained thousands of volunteers across the United States and Israel.
Through the partner program, along with five other American volunteers, Kahn spent a week training with his firefighter brothers and sisters of the Israeli fire services in Jerusalem.
Kahn had never volunteered with an international fire station before and welcomed the chance to learn different aspects of emergency response.
“It was a great opportunity,” he said.
Givat Mordechai Fire Station is the main fire station headquarters in Jerusalem just outside the Old City, he said.
For a week, Kahn stayed at the Jerusalem fire station, ready to respond to emergency calls 24/7, including fires, medical assists, and vehicle incidents.
The response district for the main station includes Parliament and other Israeli governmental buildings.
The construction of the surrounding concert apartment buildings and towers were “totally different to anything experienced in Gettysburg,” he said.
The first thing the volunteers did when they showed up at the Jerusalem station was familiarize themselves with the equipment, and with a bit of common sense, Kahn was able to jump right into service.
“It’s the same basic stuff that we have,” he said.
Despite some variances in equipment and languages, the firefighting procedures and response tactics were similar to Adams County.
“The methodologies are all the same,” Kahn said.
Every day Kahn met with parallels to American fire station duties, including safety briefings, equipment checks, and apparatus cleaning.
Kahn did see some different aspects of processing emergency situations.
One key response difference Kahn noted was for a suicide attempt call, mental health professionals and religious leaders were also utilized in addition to fire, police, and medical services.
Kahn also noted a different cultural atmosphere in Israel, with the nature of civil unrest, everyone must be physically and mentally prepared for invasion at a moment’s notice, according to Kahn.
Due to the amount of immigration to Israel, Kahn trained and responded alongside fire fighters from diverse national and religious backgrounds, “all working together for a common cause.”
Kahn said he went into the program with an open mind and everyone was “very friendly towards Americans and welcomed everyone with open arms.”
In turn, Kahn was able to share aspects of American firefighting as well as Gettysburg history.
Jerusalem is also home to the 9/11 Living Memorial Plaza, the only monument to 9/11 outside of the United States and Kahn made sure to pay his respects.
“It was incredible,” he said.
Kahn anticipates sharing what he learned with fellow first responders.
In addition to being a volunteer with the Gettysburg Fire Department, Kahn works as a training specialist with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in Emmitsburg.
Kahn wholeheartedly recommends the EVP program as an opportunity to train and see a new but familiar view of the commitment and dedication shared among first responders.
“It’s all about helping people, no matter where you are,” he said.
More information about the Emergency Volunteer Project can be found at https://www.evp.org.il/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.