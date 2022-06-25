The WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop has ended its lease at the Lincoln Square storefront, effective Aug. 31, WellSpan Health spokesman Ryan Coyle said Thursday.
The future of the thrift shop, located at 10 Lincoln Square since 1998, in uncertain.
“WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital and the Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary have made the difficult decision to end the lease of the Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop located at 10 Lincoln Square in Gettysburg, effective Aug. 31, 2022,” Coyle said. “Hospital and auxiliary leaders are currently discussing future options for the thrift store, and we will share more details as they are finalized.”
The thrift shop provides affordable gently-used clothing for men, women, and children, in addition to household items, accessories, jewelry, and more, said Chucki Strevig, a co-manager of the store.
“The prices are cheaper than CommunityAid, Goodwill, and the Salvation Army,” Strevig said. “We are a repurposing place for the community.”
The thrift shop also provides free clothing through local organizations that send people with a referral, Strevig said.
Referrals are given to community members identified as in need from South Central Community Action Programs, United Way of Adams County, YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County, Gettysburg Combined Area Resources for Emergency Shelter, YWCA Hanover’s Safe Home, and American Red Cross, according to Strevig.
WellSpan did not say if the store is closing or whether other locations are being pursued.
“We are refusing all donations due to the uncertainty of the future,” Strevig said.
The Masonic Lodge, which owns the building in Lincoln Square, sought to increase the rent per month for the thrift shop “to an average cost of comparable rental spaces in the downtown Gettysburg area,” said Peter Matthew, treasurer of the Good Samaritan Masonic Hall Association.
The rental increase was not disclosed by Coyle or Matthew.
Matthew said there had not been a rental increase since 2008, and other factors came into play prompting the increase.
“Over the past 14 years, the Lodge building operating costs have increased,” Matthew said. “Our membership is also increasing our local charity outreach and scholarship efforts to continue to serve the Gettysburg area as best as we can.”
Since fall of 2021, the Good Samaritan Masonic Lodge has been in contact with the WellSpan real estate and property management office in York and notified the company of the change in rent this spring, Matthew said.
The thrift shop, which is staffed by nearly 70 volunteers every month, always had “a good rapport” with the Good Samaritan Masonic Lodge, Strevig said.
“WellSpan for over 20 years has been and continues to be a fantastic tenant for the Good Samaritan Masonic Lodge, and an asset to our local community,” Matthew said.
During the pandemic, Strevig said the store brought in $10,000 in 2019-20 and $19,494 in 2020-21. The organization’s fiscal year is from July to June.
“This year, we are on our way to over $30,000,” said Strevig. “That is where we were at the end of March.”
In the past, the store profited about $24,000 annually prior to COVID-19, according to Strevig.
Co-manager Shelly Barnes said the number of donations and store traffic have increased exponentially since the pandemic.
“Some of that is a reflection of the need of the community and those in the need of a bargain,” Barnes said.
By working with community organizations, Strevig said they collected 10 purses for the United Way of Adams County’s Women’s Purse Auction in the past, which brought in $1,089 for one of the events.
Proceeds from the Women’s Purse Action go toward the independent living program at Adams County Children and Youth Services to assist “young women and men as they age out of foster care” as well as the United Way of Adams County’s Ready to Learn Program, according to the nonprofit’s website.
In addition to giving back to the community, the Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary has donated more than $1,000,000 since its inception in 1920 to support WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, according to WellSpan Health’s website.
The auxiliary fulfilled a $99,000 pledge in 2012 to the Gettysburg Hospital Foundation’s Care Path Campaign backing the hospital’s outpatient services unit, the website states.
The website noted other recent donations: $50,600 for fetal monitors and $3,600 for infant warming blankets for the hospital’s maternity care center, in addition to $28,000 for emergency medical services defibrillators for the hospital’s Medic 28 unit in 2009; $20,000 for WellSpan Adams Health Center’s meditation room and $50,000 to furnish the hospital’s lobby in 2008; and $62,000 for Medic 28 vehicle upgrade in 2007.
The thrift shop attracts a lot of foot traffic at its Lincoln Square location in the heart of downtown Gettysburg, Strevig said.
Barnes said a lot of shoppers come in for “the hunt” of hidden treasures in the store.
Some unusual items also have made their way to the store through donations, according to Barnes.
One notable item discovered was the Dec. 7, 1941, copy of a newspaper from Honolulu, Hawaii after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, according to Strevig.
Strevig said it was found “in pretty good shape” within a box of donations about two years ago. She took it to the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center in Carlisle.
Since the thrift store’s lease is coming to an end soon, Matthew said the Good Samaritan Masonic Lodge is working with multiple interested parties for the property.
Matthew said they anticipate renting the property to a single business and not more than one in the same space.
In 2021, the Good Samaritan Masonic Lodge explored the possibility of relocating to a Franklin Township property and discussed potentially selling the downtown Gettysburg building, located at 9 Lincoln Square, to help offset project costs.
After reviewing financials, Matthew said the membership voted to remain at its current location in the borough.
“We are not planning on moving out of downtown Gettysburg in the foreseeable future,” Matthew added. “Our hope is that our building continues to serve as a meeting and social gathering place for generations to come.”
