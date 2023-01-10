Little

Magisterial District Judge Tony J. Little of Reading Township he is seeking re-election.

Little’s Magisterial District 51-3-03 covers Abbottstown, East Berlin, New Oxford, and York Springs boroughs, and Berwick, Hamilton, Huntington, Latimore, Oxford, Reading, and Tyrone townships, he said in a release announcing his bid for re-election.

