Magisterial District Judge Tony J. Little of Reading Township he is seeking re-election.
Little’s Magisterial District 51-3-03 covers Abbottstown, East Berlin, New Oxford, and York Springs boroughs, and Berwick, Hamilton, Huntington, Latimore, Oxford, Reading, and Tyrone townships, he said in a release announcing his bid for re-election.
Little has served the residents of Adams County since January 2012.
Little said he is “honored to serve the community as their magisterial district judge and remains committed to the integrity and fairness of the Pennsylvania Judiciary.”
During his tenure Little has served on the Criminal Justice Advisory Board for the County of Adams and its Local Court Security Committee.
He has also been involved in educational opportunities for students and adults on many occasions by teaching members of the public about the important functions of the judiciary and court proceedings.
He is a member of the Special Court Judges Association of Pennsylvania and attends yearly training at the Pennsylvania Judiciary Center in Harrisburg to stay informed on the latest legal updates.
