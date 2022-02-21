Three new businesses opened recently in downtown New Oxford, adding momentum to what Mayor James Eisenhart calls a “renaissance” in his borough.
At a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, owners of the adjoining shops, which offer a range of uncommon products, shared their enthusiasm to serve area residents and tourists.
Glenda Farquhar’s Lady G’s Magical Mystical Woo Woo Store and Stuff is eager to welcome local artisans who wish “to sell your awesome metaphysical creations.”
The store is already stocked with candy, cupcakes, antiques, books, plants and other gift items.
Farquhar, who said she “grew up on a haunted farm,” hopes to offer classes and discussion groups for individuals who have paranormal experiences.
In addition to a successful business, Farquhar hopes the Woo Woo Store will help people “who are afraid of the unknown” and need to share strange things that have happened.
Next door, at Passages, Fran Williams sells homemade natural soaps and shampoos, essential oils, and organic cosmetics she deems superior to products offered by more traditional stores.
By seeking out organic and chemical-free foods, medicines and body care products, Williams said, “We can make do without always running to CVS.”
Williams is trained in Reiki treatment, a form of alternative healing with Japanese origins. She offers the therapy in a dedicated area of Passages.
Mariah Little, youngest of the proprietors, rounds out the three-shop collective with Little Crystal Fascinations.
In addition to crystals, Little’s store offers jewelry, sage, and palo santo or “holy wood,” regarded in Latin America as rich with healing properties.
The three entrepreneurs got acquainted when they had nearby booths at the Morning Sun Marketplace in Thomasville.
As they chatted, it became evident each wanted to expand beyond the weekend farmers’ market and set up shop in a well-traveled location.
The space owned by Eisenhart just east of the square on U.S. Route 30 seemed perfect as the three searched available locales.
“It’s exciting to see these new businesses offering something unusual. I love them,” Eisenhart said
Also enthusiastic were members of the New Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce, on hand to cheer for their newest peer business owners.
Lyle Pitner, the chamber’s vice president, said he sees the three new shops as “part of the reinvigoration of the square” at the heart of the 1,600-resident borough.
The chamber welcomed 30 new businesses in 2021 and has a goal of adding an additional 50 to the current roster of 175 members, said Pitner.
Sharing premises with the three stores is a rapidly expanding music publishing company and media outlet run by Farquhar’ husband, Steven Banasick.
A former police officer, Banasick established Radio WRGG 93.7 in Greencastle, and began promoting area budding musicians’ and songwriters’ works.
The broadcasting and music promotion start-up has gained a surprising outreach, Banasick said, with followers throughout the nation and in Europe.
The shops at 16 Lincoln Way East are currently open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 7 p.m. on weekends.
