A Hanover man stands accused of inappropriately touching a young girl.
Thomas Poe, 44, was charged with a felony count of corrupting a minor, in addition to other offenses, according to a magisterial docket.
In June, the girl claimed Poe had gotten into bed with her in 2016 when she was 8 years old, in McSherrystown, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed Aug. 24 by McSherrystown Police Officer Larry Kitzmiller.
The girl, now a young teenager, told police Poe “had entered her bed while extremely intoxicated and laid down next to her,” according to the affidavit.
The girl, 8 at the time, told police she was “Freaked out” when Poe allegedly began to masturbate, according to the affidavit.
During this time, Poe also allegedly “had put his hand inside her pants and attempted” to touch her, according to the affidavit.
The girl claimed Poe “was passed out,” and she was able to “scoot down and out of the bed,” according to the affidavit.
Kitzmiller arranged to meet Poe on Aug. 19 and Aug. 23, but Poe “never arrived at the station for the rescheduled interview” and did not respond to a voice-mail message, according to the affidavit.
Poe was also charged with three misdemeanor counts of indecent assault and one misdemeanor count of indecent exposure, according to the docket.
Poe awaits a preliminary hearing, according to the magisterial docket.
