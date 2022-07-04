A proposed self-storage facility at Fairfield and Willoughby Run roads moved closer to reality Wednesday.
Cumberland Township supervisors granted a conditional use for the project after a public hearing.
Still pending is a decision by the township zoning appeals board. If that board declines to grant a variance allowing construction despite steep slopes on the site, “the conditional use would fail as well,” supervisors’ attorney Sam Wiser said.
Grading would be kept to a minimum to reduce costs, said Robert Sharrah, president of Sharrah Design Group in Gettysburg. Steep slopes scattered about the site appear to be from previous excavations rather than naturally formed, he said.
During the hearing, Fairfield Road resident David Roberts Sr. asked whether runoff from the site to his neighboring property would increase.
“Your situation may be improved” because improvements would collect runoff and direct it into a rain garden, Sharrah said.
“I’m satisfied,” Roberts said.
The project on a 4.7-acre site, from which mobile homes have already been removed, will “help to clean up the neighborhood,” Sharrah said.
Plans call for seven one-story buildings with a combined total of 44,500 square feet, said Blake Slaybaugh of Ridge Rentals LLC.
Supervisor Tiffany Stouck-Ramsburg asked whether a smaller project might be possible to reduce impacts on the site.
Slaybaugh said he has been involved with smaller projects, but they make it “much harder for the business to stay afloat.”
There is no other “reasonable” way to develop the property, Sharrah said. It would generate little traffic and require no sewer or water utilities, he said.
If all goes well, construction could begin around October and be complete next spring, Sharrah said after the meeting. The site would be fenced, with access directly across Willoughby Run Road from the township complex’s maintenance entrance, he said.
The site may use a business name such as Store It or Willoughby Storage, Slaybaugh said. He also operates a self-storage business at 3416 Chambersburg Road near Cashtown.
The supervisors granted a previous conditional use last August for the Willoughby Run project, ruling it would meet conditions required in the mixed-use zoning district.
