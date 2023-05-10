The Gettysburg Borough Council split Monday to add a new commercial use in one neighborhood while unanimously banning commercial uses in another.
After extensive discussion, the council split 4-3 to adopt an ordinance amendment adding venues for events such as weddings to the list of permitted uses in various zoning districts across the borough, with exact regulations varying among districts.
Unanimously, and with little discussion, the council changed the zoning of 49 lots in the Colt Park neighborhood from tourist-commercial to the more restrictive low-density residential. Officials have said repeatedly the intent is to preserve housing stock by preventing use of properties as short-term vacation rentals. The properties are “along and adjacent to the northwestern side of Johns Avenue and the southeastern side of Highland Avenue,” according to the meeting agenda.
The events-venue vote took place after more than a dozen people spoke during the meeting’s public comment portion. Nearly all comments focused on the Gettysburg Academy building at West High and South Washington streets, which has for months been at the center of discussion during many meetings.
A significant majority of commenters favored the amendment, saying it would stimulate commerce and tourism and help preserve a historic building that was the first home of both Gettysburg College and the United Lutheran Seminary. Others expressed concern about potential downsides for residential neighbors, such as noise and parking issues.
Voting for the event-venue amendment were Judith Butterfield, Chad-Alan Carr, Patricia Lawson, and John Lawver.
Against it were Chris Berger, Matt Moon, and President Wesley Heyser.
Butterfield cited existing ordinances addressing noise and other issues and said she agreed with comments from the audience by Darlene Brown, who formerly led the local Elm Street neighborhood revitalization program. Aspects of that program are included in zoning regulations for the mixed-use neighborhood around the Gettysburg Academy building, which includes businesses, churches, and residences.
Brown said the proposed Gettysburg Academy events venue “is everything the Elm Street program is and should be.” Making similar comments were representatives of the Pennsylvania Downtown Center, which manages the Elm Street program for the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, and Main Street Gettysburg, a nonprofit group that acts the borough government’s economic development arm.
Heyser, on the other hand, expressed doubt that the amendment reflects the original intent of the Elm Street program, which he said reflected a pervious era when “mixed-use” referred primarily to single buildings with a business at street level and residential space above. He also noted that the amendment affects numerous zoning districts, not just one site.
Moon said the commercial history of the formerly racially segregated neighborhood is “pretty ugly and not something we should be celebrating,” and that the approved amendment is “much more permissive” than that originally proposed by Gettysburg Academy owner Scott English.
From the audience, English said it would be impossible to maintain the building, built in 1813, without either generating a commercial revenue stream, developing a vacant portion of the site, or creating a nonprofit organization that would exempt the site from property taxes. Merely replacing 29 windows installed in 1932 according to historic preservation standards would cost approximately $173,000, he said.
Moon urged his council colleagues to “err on the side of caution” and “pump the brakes” on the amendment to seek a means of balancing business promotion with protecting neighbors. Heyser said it would be possible to review the matter and make a decision by July or August, but the idea prompted no further discussion or action.
From the audience, borough resident and former town planner for Emmitsburg, Md., Sue Cipperly said impacts of event venues in other zoning districts have not been sufficiently considered, including, with the removal of a previous minimum building size of 2,000 square feet, the potential for development of venues in smaller buildings on smaller lots.
Nor, Cipperly charged, has the council responded sufficiently to concerns expressed by the borough’s own planning commission and by Adams County planning officials. Problems with the amendment could be revealed in time, as has been the case with the tourist-commercial zoning the council removed from the Colt Park neighborhood.
From the audience, West High Street resident Mandy Day drew a contrast between the council’s approval of the rezoning in Colt Park, which is composed primarily of single-family houses, and the addition of a commercial use in her neighborhood, where multi-family dwellings are prevalent.
“Socio-economic differences should not be used against us,” she said.
Cipperly called for reinstatement of direct community assistance programs that were formerly part of the Elm Street program. English expressed agreement and offered his building as a site for any meetings in pursuit of that purpose.
Several council members praised the public’s extensive participation in the event-venue matter and said the unusually long process of decision-making has been difficult. Lawson said she couldn’t “remember the last time I felt so torn.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.