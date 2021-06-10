Adams County Republican Committee Chair Will Tallman is not seeking a second two-year term.
Tallman, a former state representative, is leaving the demanding chairmanship in favor of visiting family members and doing mission work, he said Thursday.
Updated: June 10, 2021 @ 9:44 pm
