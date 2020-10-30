Voters who requested a mail-in ballot and do not receive it by Tuesday should vote at their polling place, Adams County Commissioner Chairman Randy Phiel said Thursday.
“Mail-in ballots have been an extremely popular option in Adams County this election, and thousands have already been cast by voters,” Phiel said. “Though we have been working with our local post offices, unfortunately, the county has no control over the timeliness of mail delivery.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.